A unanimous vote from the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission Monday evening bumped a proposed two-story hardware store closer to construction at the north entrance of the city.
L.L. Green’s Hardware in downtown Hailey plans to relocate to a currently vacant lot at the corner of Main Street and McKercher Boulevard. The new building would be accessed via McKercher Boulevard. The store will have a 16,500-square-foot footprint, more than double its current 7,000 square feet of retail space on the corner of Main and Bullion streets in the center of town.
Design plans for the building were the subject of discussion and commissioner approval on Monday. On behalf of store owner Larry Green, project representative Errin Bliss of Bliss Architecture presented a few key design elements that he based on Green’s suggestions. On the exterior, those included rustic beaming, barn-style roof pitches, large glass windows and covered porch elements. Interior renderings depicted a 30-foot-tall, vaulted space with natural light.
Bliss said he abandoned a 25-foot building setback and a 16-foot snow storage easement to bring the store closer to the corner.
“The idea was to really push the building right up against McKercher and Main, making it more accessible to pedestrians. That was also to emphasize the corner as you’re coming from the north,” he said.
A large parking lot on the south side of the building will accommodate 21 vehicles and three additional spaces on the north side, near the main entrance, will be reserved for employees, Bliss said. The large rear lot will be concealed from the adjacent AmericInn Hotel with a thick wall of trees and shrubbery.
Commissioners Dustin Stone, Richard Pogue and Dan Smith applauded the building’s Old West style, which they said represented Hailey well.
“I like it all, right down to the two-dimensional ‘false’ façade,” Smith said. “This will be a very nice-looking addition to the corner.”
In June and July, the P&Z and Hailey City Council approved an application from Green to annex the McKercher lot into the city’s business district. The property where Green plans to rebuild was zoned at the time as “Limited Business,” which, while allowing gas stations, restaurants and home offices, prohibits large commercial buildings.
Smith said his only concern was that Bliss’s proposed outdoor lighting around the building perimeter didn’t meet Hailey’s dark-sky ordinance. Resident Elizabeth Jeffrey echoed that concern in a public-comment session.
“We need to think about the ambient light that reflects on snow. Our night skies are precious,” she said.
Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said planning staff would work with Bliss to ensure dark-sky compliance. She added that the city has continued to receive complaints about the light output from Stinker Gas’ sign across the street and did not want the same type of sign approved.
“We have asked [Stinker Gas] to reduce their wattage, but still get many calls about the signage,” she said, “especially in the winter.”
Commissioners suggested that L.L. Green’s put up non-ambient signage along Main Street.
“I think it should be green. I can’t think of a more appropriate color,” P&Z Chairwoman Janet Fugate said before the vote, after which Bliss and Green received a short round of applause.
