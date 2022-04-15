The agency that owns one of the highest-profile vacant properties in central Ketchum is moving forward with plans to redevelop the site with workforce housing.
The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency is developing a plan to enter a public-private partnership with a real estate developer to build on a set of parcels on Washington Avenue between First and Second streets. The half-block, which covers roughly a half-acre immediately north of the Limelight Hotel, is currently being leased to the city government for use as a public parking lot.
As part of the process of developing a formal “request for proposals”—or RFP—to solicit and select a development partner, the URA is working to inform citizens about the project as well as get ideas and feedback. With that in mind, the URA held a community open-house event about the project on Wednesday in Ketchum.
The URA is an independent agency. It uses so-called “tax-increment financing” to fund a variety of improvement projects in a designated urban zone. For a set number of years, as property values increase, the financing model directs the sum of increases in property taxes within the zone to the URA, instead of to other taxing agencies. The Ketchum URA will be dissolved in 2030.
Priorities of the URA include developing affordable workforce housing, supporting infrastructure improvements, creating parking lots and structures, and making other improvements that strengthen the tax base and encourage private development.
The URA board has hired a consultant—Boise-based Agnew-Beck—to assist in the planning process for First and Washington. The consultant has helped the URA assess its options for the site and move the project forward.
With workforce housing a priority for the URA and the city of Ketchum, the URA staff and board have repeatedly discussed developing affordable units at the Washington Avenue site. In March, the consultant proposed one scenario of building a four-story, mixed-use housing and commercial project with parking that could include 35-55 housing units. Some market-rate units could be included to help finance the project.
Another scenario with just community housing and parking could have 50-70 housing units, the consultant determined. Developments with 100% community housing in the downtown Community Core zoning district can employ a bonus to increase the allowed size and height of the project.
Suzanne Frick, executive director of the URA, said Thursday that the URA has now narrowed its plans. The agency’s RFP will ask for proposals to develop a project with deed-restricted workforce housing, public parking, and possible commercial uses on the ground floor, she said. It would allow for “unrestricted” residential units on the fourth floor, she said.
“The parameters will be further refined based on the public input gathered to date,” she said in an email.
The city has determined that Ketchum will need to develop or otherwise procure 66-98 affordable-housing units for each of the next 10 years to meet the need for workforce housing.
The next step is developing the RFP, which will outline the finalized goals of the project, specifics about the development site, and the detailed parameters for completing the project. The URA has indicated that it plans to issue the RFP by June, with responses due in August or September.
The URA board is scheduled to discuss the project further at its next meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Ketchum City Hall.
Comments, questions and ideas can be submitted to info@ketchumura.org. ￼
