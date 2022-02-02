The city of Ketchum is moving forward on its initiative to change the design guidelines for development in the downtown core.
The City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission met Jan. 25 to establish shared goals in what new buildings should look like.
The updating process was launched in response to what the city calls “accelerated development” in the Community Core zone in recent years, as well as requests from developers and the public for more clarity on design standards. The update was also triggered by some development applications to the city that included buildings that were deemed to not be in line with Ketchum’s mountain-town character.
The city adopted its first design-review ordinance in 1979, which has been changed since, including in 2015. In the design-review process, applicants file an application and eventually have their plans considered for approval by the Planning & Zoning Commission, which uses a variety of criteria in its assessment.
New guidelines proposed by city staff in late November included—among many specific suggestions—that tall buildings step back at the top, that large buildings have a variety of roof lines, and that buildings incorporate traditional-looking storefronts on the ground floor. The City Council determined that the guidelines needed more work and public input.
Six design goals originally agreed upon by the council and the P&Z are:
- Integrate new development into the natural and manmade environment around it.
- Strengthen the downtown pedestrian experience with more walkable areas.
- Avoid overbearing mass in design and break up facades into smaller components.
- Promote the surrounding environment’s color and material palettes.
- Create inviting spaces that encourage community.
- Support Ketchum’s history through reuse of historic buildings.
A seventh goal, added at the meeting, is to “promote innovation,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
“What we heard from the community early on is that they really like buildings and structures that are already in Ketchum,” said Jennifer Gardner, a senior associate at consultant Logan-Simpson who presented at the meeting. “What we heard many times over is that people like the wood, and the brick, and the stone.”
Public outreach also revealed a reluctance towards any type of building that is perceived as “big city,” Gardner said. People were generally opposed to buildings with too much glass, uninterrupted facades and uniform design, she noted.
The next step is for the P&Z to translate the goals into specific guidelines.
The guidelines are not regulations, but agreed-upon standards, council members noted.
The P&Z will work at future meetings to further develop and refine the guidelines before submitting them to the City Council for final approval.
“The leadership will come from the P&Z, and they’ll make a recommendation to the City Council,” Bradshaw said. ￼
