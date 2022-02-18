Ketchum 'tourism tax' receipts on record-breaking pace

Receipts from local-option taxes in Ketchum for the first four months of the 2021-22 fiscal year are running significantly higher than the record-setting 2020-21 fiscal year.
In September through December 2021, Ketchum businesses collected approximately $1,136,000 in local-option taxes, up about $140,000—more than 4%—from the total of the same months in 2020. The funds were remitted by businesses to the city in October through January.
Ketchum’s fiscal years run from October through September. The city’s calculations for the year include the amounts it collects in those months, not the months they are collected by businesses.
Compared to the previous fiscal year, the city’s LOT receipts have grown in each of the first four months of this fiscal year. That puts Ketchum on an all-time pace: The city collected a record $3.3 million over the 12-month period ending last September.
LOT receipts in October 2021—from sales transactions in September—were up more than 6%. Receipts were up more than 13% in November and December, and almost 21% in January.
The city collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). The city is authorized by the state to collect the taxes through a law that allows certain resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset the budgetary impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. The funds are used to support a variety of city services and projects.
Those figures include a 1% LOT in the same sales sectors collected through a voter-approved initiative to support commercial air service in the Wood River Valley. Those tax funds are set aside and transferred monthly to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates the money to subsidize and market commercial flights into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
The city keeps separate calculations for the so-called “1 Percent for Air” tax. It has collected just shy of $1 million in the first four months of the current fiscal year through the air-service tax, up about $108,000—or 4%—over the first four months of the previous fiscal year.
In specific LOT categories, all sectors were up year-over-year in totals for the first four months.
In the retail sales category, the four-month total was up about 2.3%. Though November and December receipts were down slightly, January receipts—reflecting sales in December—were up 18%.
LOT receipts from hotel-room bills were up significantly over the four months. October receipts were down but November, December and January receipts were up 111%, 79% and 89%, respectively.
In other categories:
- Receipts from condominium rentals for the four-month period were up about 4.5%, including 73% for receipts in December.
- By-the-drink liquor receipts were up 5.5%, including gains of 37% in December and 46% in January—reflecting sales in November and December.
- Receipts from sales of building materials were up 6.7% for the period, with significant increases in October and November collections. ￼
