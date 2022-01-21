The Ketchum City Council has given final approval to an ordinance allowing the city to enact new regulations and gather data on short-term rentals.
Council members voted Tuesday to approve and conduct the third public reading of the ordinance, readying it for the mayor's signature and implementation.
The ordinance requires operators of short-term rentals to obtain a city permit and to meet specific maintenance and fire-prevention standards for units to ensure occupant safety. It is modeled after similar laws in the Idaho resort cities of McCall and Sandpoint.
One major goal is to gather data on the numbers of short-term rentals and their impacts on the community.
The ordinance is “more of a data-gathering policy than anything else at this point,” said City Council President Courtney Hamilton. “We’re just trying to make sure we have a solid understanding of what short-term rentals exist in our community and that they are remitting taxes just like the rest of the businesses in our community."
Short-term rentals are defined in the ordinance as “any individually or collectively owned single-family house or dwelling unit or any unit or group of units in a condominium, cooperative or timeshare, or resident-occupied residential home that is offered for a fee and for 30 days or less.”
The ordinance will go into effect April 1. Short-term rentals that are already in operation will have a 90-day grace period in which to get a permit.
Assistant Fire Chief Seth Martin spoke in favor of the said the regulations in the ordinance will make the rentals safer for occupants.
Many of the older buildings in Ketchum have been “grandfathered in” despite a lack of modern safety measures, he said, but some owners will have to update their properties. Martin said owners do not need to worry about bringing their buildings up to new code unless they are conducting extensive remodels or changes.
Annie Kaiser, an agent for Sun Valley Real Estate, expressed worry that many second-home owners in Ketchum, who rent their property short-term when they are not in town, will be shackled by the ordinance.
“I probably have 15 clients, between Warm Springs and West Ketchum, who are concerned,” she said.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said the regulations are not too harsh.
“There is a misconception that there is a blanket grandfather clause, and if someone changes use or sells the property, then suddenly some draconian fire rules kick in," she said. "That’s not the case."
City to hold hearing on fees
The city still has some work to do. In a “few weeks" City Administrator Jade Riley said the city will present a final estimate of costs of the program and recommend a fee for owners of short-term rentals. After that is a fee hearing with the public. Once that hearing occurs, the city can move forward with enforcing the ordinance and creating a roster of owners.
“There are more unknowns than knowns regarding the effects of short-term rentals on our economy and workforce-housing situation," Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. "This ordinance will help us collect the data we need to make more informed decisions in the future."
