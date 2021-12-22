The Ketchum City Council took two actions Monday toward addressing housing issues in the city, taking steps towards regulating short-term rentals and raising the “in-lieu” housing fees sometimes charged to developers who don’t include sufficient affordable housing in new projects.
First, council members voted 3-0 to conduct the first reading of a new city ordinance to more thoroughly manage short-term rental units in the city. (Councilman Jim Slanetz abstained from the vote to avoid potential conflict of interest concerns because he owns a small number of rental units in Ketchum.) The council must conduct and approve three readings of the new ordinance for it to be enacted.
Later, council members voted 4-0 to adopt a new set of fees for all departments in city government, including a change raising the fee that some developers pay in order to help develop or acquire community housing.
City officials have been working for several months on the ordinance to enact regulation of short-term rentals in the city. The ordinance requires operators of short-term rentals to obtain a city permit and to meet specific maintenance and fire-prevention standards for units to ensure occupant safety. The ordinance also requires that applicants for short-term rentals proposing 20 or more guests go through a separate review and permit process—in part to limit renters’ having large parties.
The ordinance—modeled after similar laws in the Idaho resort cities of McCall and Sandpoint—is designed to make sure short-term rentals are properly regulated and to gain data on their numbers and impacts on the community.
Short-term rentals are defined as “any individually or collectively owned single-family house or dwelling unit or any unit or group of units in a condominium, cooperative or timeshare, or resident-occupied residential home that is offered for a fee and for 30 days or less.”
The ordinance would not apply to hotels. Short-term rentals would not be permitted in the city’s light-industrial zones.
In addition to obtaining a one-year permit, operators of short-term rentals would have to meet a list of maintenance standards, including that windows and smoke alarms are operable, parking is provided and noise is limited. Applicants would have to provide an affidavit affirming compliance with a city inspection checklist. The city also could require inspection to ensure compliance. The city’s inspector would be eligible to waive certain requirements not met by older buildings.
Violations—such as noise disturbances, breaking drug laws or not complying with the city’s standards—would be subject to a fine of $100.
The city plans to use a database to track rental activity and ensure that operators pay the city’s 3% local-option tax on short-term rentals. While regulation could promote some short-term rentals being converted to long-term rentals—helping to address the region’s affordable-housing shortage—that perceived benefit could be slight, city officials have speculated. Nonetheless, short-term rentals need to be regulated, they have said.
The city is strictly limited by Idaho law that mandates that local governments cannot prohibit short-term rentals and can only regulate them to maintain the “health, safety and general welfare” of citizens and neighborhoods.
In a public hearing, Ketchum resident Perry Boyle praised the proposal.
“This is a great step in the right direction,” he said.
Councilman Michael David suggested that the neighboring city of Sun Valley also consider adopting regulations for short-term rentals.
If council members give final approval to the ordinance, it could be implemented next year, with a grace period for operators to get the city permits, city staff said.
”In-lieu” fee on track for update
In a separate action Monday, the City Council approved a resolution to adopt a broad set of city fees for all departments, including a change to the so-called “in-lieu housing fee” from $238 per square foot to $450 per square foot.
The fee is sometimes charged to developers who choose to take advantage of a density bonus offered in certain zoning districts if they include a specified percentage of community housing in a project. Developers who take the density bonus must dedicate a calculated percentage of the gross floor area of the building—minus the area of any ground-floor retail, professional or public uses—as deed-restricted community housing. The bonus can be used in the city’s Community Core, Tourist and General Residential-High Density zoning districts.
As alternatives to including the community housing in a project, developers can construct community housing on another site in the city, acquire existing housing, convey land to the city or pay the in-lieu fee. Fees collected go into a city fund that can be used toward the procurement of deed-restricted community housing.
The in-lieu fee had not been updated since 2016. In October—in cooperation with the Blaine County Housing Authority, which manages a stock of community-housing units—city staff proposed to raise the fee to $603 per square foot.
In an informal “workshop” last week, the mayor and City Council heard from developers that the proposed fee was too high, with some suggesting a fee in the range of $400 to $450 per square foot.
City officials have expressed a desire to set the fee at a point at which the city gets some community-housing units built in projects and some developers choose to pay the fee.
“I think we’re in the ballpark on this one,” Slanetz said.
Applications made prior to Jan. 1 will be subject to the old fee, with the new rate taking effect in the new year. ￼
