The Sun Valley Marketing Alliance—the Ketchum-Sun Valley group that uses the name Visit Sun Valley in most of its operations—has a new name, and a revised mission. The nonprofit is now called the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance.
The growth in visitation and new residents over the last 18-20 months in Ketchum-Sun Valley and the surrounding area prompted the change, the organization stated in a news release this week. It has used the official name Sun Valley Marketing Alliance for 11 years.
The name change comes with a change in the organization’s mission, said Scott Fortner, executive director of Visit Sun Valley.
“We are confident that this is a better fit to describe the shift in our efforts,” he said. “Up until two years ago, we were primarily focused on promoting the area to outside markets. Now, our efforts are focused on supporting the community to help manage the increase in visitation and the ensuing expectations of newcomers.”
Research has indicated that some 1,000 new households were added to the Wood River Valley since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
“Visit Sun Valley is adapting and evolving with the current environment of the Wood River Valley, committing to the needs of community stakeholders and residents,” the organization stated. “With the pandemic transforming tourism, increasing the desire for vacation/second homes, and attracting remote workers, the group’s efforts have shifted to communicating and collaborating with local agencies to focus on the entire visitor journey.”
Some of the organization’s resources over the last year have been directed at assimilating new residents to the Wood River Valley, welcoming them while encouraging courteous behavior. A “Stay Sunny” marketing campaign has focused on asking newcomers to be positive, kind and respectful to the Wood River Valley’s common values.
The organization has determined that its focus should no longer be on attracting people to the area.
“With this new environment, the group has identified that it does not need to create additional demand but rather shift to managing the level that is appropriate for the community, including its business owners, infrastructure and quality of life,” it stated.
The revised mission includes more focus on educating visitors and new residents.
“The pandemic really forced us to shift our messaging and take a more holistic approach to the entire tourism ecosystem by utilizing a diverse set of education and communication tactics,” Fortner said. “It’s vital for us to be open and honest with guests to successfully manage expectations about the visitor journey. We aim to cultivate a more respectful visitor and build guest loyalty and retention all while prioritizing the community and fostering a sustainable tourism economy in Blaine County.”
New name, new faces at tourism group
In addition to the formal name change, the organization has a new board of directors. Chairman Mike Burchmore—a former board member of the Blaine County Recreation District, with extensive history in community leadership roles—is replacing co-chairs Candice Pate and Diann Craven. Pate, director of the Sun Valley Film Festival, and Craven, a business owner, will step down as co-chairs and retain their seats on the board.
“I am thrilled to have Mike as the new chair of the board, and am looking forward to his guidance throughout his term,” Fortner said.
Gretchen Gorham, proprietor of Johnny G’s SubShack sandwich shop, has joined the board of directors, taking over the role of Olin Glenne, owner of Sturtevants sports stores, who served on the board for eight years.
Vice president and general manager of Sun Valley Resort, Pete Sonntag, will take the seat of his predecessor, Tim Silva, a founding member of Visit Sun Valley.
“Olin and Tim have been imperative to the organization’s success over the years, and although we will miss them on the board, we are grateful they will be joining the newly formed Emeritus Board in advisory roles,” Fortner said.
Visit Sun Valley has marketed the Ketchum-Sun Valley area and operates a visitor center at 491 Sun Valley Road in Ketchum. It is funded in part by the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley, and through state tourism funding. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
This looks an organization looking for something to do to justify it's existence
"take a more holistic approach to the entire tourism ecosystem by utilizing a diverse set of education and communication tactics,” What a crock of merchandising jive. I wonder what this pays?
Eye roll
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In