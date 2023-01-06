Ketchum sales tax receipts up in 2022-23 fiscal year

Receipts from local-option taxes in Ketchum were up slightly in the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, as the city’s primary indicator of business activity continues to show positive signs.
The city collected approximately $215,500 from businesses last month for LOT receipts from sales in November, up about 1.7% from the approximately $212,000 collected from sales in November 2021. Total LOT receipts were down .53% the previous month but were up 14.55% for the first month of the fiscal year.
Ketchum’s fiscal years run from October through September. The city’s calculations for the fiscal year include the amounts it collects in those months, not the months they are collected by businesses. Businesses submit the funds to the city the month after they are collected from sales.
Through the first three months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, the city has collected approximately $770,000 in LOT receipts, up about 1.2% over the first quarter of last fiscal year. That figure is on pace to match or exceed the approximately $3.67 million the city collected from local-option taxes in the 2021-22 fiscal year, with the mid-winter and summer months bringing in significantly more than the fall and early-winter months.
The city notched a record-high LOT tally of just over $3.3 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year and then set another record last fiscal year.
The city collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). The city is authorized by the state to collect the taxes through a law that allows small resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset in their budgets the financial impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. The funds are used to support a variety of city services and projects, with the majority in Ketchum budgeted for emergency services.
Those percentages include a 1% LOT in the same sales sectors collected through a voter-approved initiative to support commercial air service in the Wood River Valley. Those tax funds are set aside and transferred monthly to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates the funding to subsidize and market commercial flights into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
The city keeps separate calculations for the so-called “1% for Air” tax. It has collected approximately $680,000 in the first quarter of the current fiscal year through the air-service tax, up about $47,000—about 1.5%—over the first three months of the previous fiscal year.
Last fiscal year, the city collected approximately $3.14 million from the air-service tax.
Voters must approve and renew the local-option taxes. The current approval of the city’s general LOT lasts until the end of 2027. The “1% for Air” tax is approved until the end of 2023.
Lodging sales, liquor receipts mixed this fiscal year
In the first three months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, all categories of Ketchum’s taxes have had at least one month in which collections lagged the previous fiscal year.
Collections from hotel-room sales were up about 90% in October—for sales in September—but were then down about 82% in December—for sales in November. Likewise, receipts from short-term rentals were down about 24% last month, for rentals in November.
General retail receipts were up about 12% in October and 23% in December—reflecting sales in September and November—but were down about 4% in the month in between.
Sales of by-the-drink liquor in the city were down about 1% in September and 19% in November but were up about 23% in October.
Tax collections on building materials showed a different trend, with sales up over the previous fiscal year in September and November but down about 7% in October.
