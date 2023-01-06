Ketchum sales tax receipts up in 2022-23 fiscal year

Ketchum's November LOT returns were up about 1.7% year over year

Receipts from local-option taxes in Ketchum were up slightly in the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, as the city’s primary indicator of business activity continues to show positive signs.

The city collected approximately $215,500 from businesses last month for LOT receipts from sales in November, up about 1.7% from the approximately $212,000 collected from sales in November 2021. Total LOT receipts were down .53% the previous month but were up 14.55% for the first month of the fiscal year.

Ketchum’s fiscal years run from October through September. The city’s calculations for the fiscal year include the amounts it collects in those months, not the months they are collected by businesses. Businesses submit the funds to the city the month after they are collected from sales.

