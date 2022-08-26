Ketchum P&Z advances mixed-use building planned for Perry’s site

Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission members took their first full look Tuesday at a proposed three-story, mixed-use building planned for a high-profile section of First Avenue, before ultimately deciding to move the project to the next stage of review.
After conducting a pre-application design review, commissioners voted 3-0 to advance the 51,000-square-foot “Perry Building” to a formal design-review hearing at which an official decision can be made. The pre-application review is a meeting at which commissioners can have an informal dialog with the applicants and provide feedback on the application prior to the formal hearing.
The developers—Sun Valley resident Broderick Smith and Ketchum resident Carson Palmer—have planned to construct the building on three lots immediately east of the Ketchum Post Office. The lots include the site of a commercial building on the northwest corner of Fourth Street and First Avenue—which formerly housed Perry’s Restaurant—and two vacant lots to the north. The partners and their company, Silent Water Real Estate, purchased the property last year.
The proposed project includes 16 market-rate residential units, seven community-housing units, four ground-floor retail units, a small courtyard and a sunken 32-space parking garage. The community-housing units include floor plans for six one-bedrooms and one two-bedroom ranging in size from 623 square feet to 976 square feet, all on the first floor. The market-rate housing units would range in size from 650 square feet to 3,758 square feet.
The building height would be approximately 42 feet. The project takes advantage of a density bonus that requires either development of or a fee paid for community housing. The square footage of the included community-housing units exceeds the developers’ obligation by about 500 square feet.
The existing Perry’s building would be demolished for the new development. In the plans, the retail units have street frontage on First Avenue and Fourth Street, including on the corner where the streets intersect.
In a written comment submitted to the city, former Perry’s owners Keith and Paula Perry praised the project for its variety of uses and housing types, as well its design. The project will not solve an ongoing housing crisis in the Wood River Valley, they noted, but would help.
“What we need is to attack this problem with multiple projects and different solutions,” they said. “This project will help us reach our goals.”
Other Ketchum-area residents and Harry Griffith, executive director of the Sun Valley Economic Development nonprofit business organization, also wrote to the city to express support for the project.
Commissioner Tim Carter said he wants to ensure that the developers consider the importance of the site and, in particular, the corner where Perry’s restaurant operated before closing earlier this year. The site was a bustling community hub near the Ketchum Post Office and along the well-traveled Fourth Street corridor through downtown, he noted.
“We don’t want to miss an opportunity,” he said.
Carter also noted the loss of several small business and office spaces in the existing Perry’s building and asked if the four retail units could be divided. The development team said they could be—if that change became prudent.
Commissioner Spencer Cordovano—who commented on the project but recused himself from the vote because of the possible appearance of a conflict of interest—asked if any of the commercial units would be equipped with a “grease pit” that would accommodate a restaurant. No, the development team said, but the units could accommodate businesses such as a sandwich shop or a coffee house.
Cordovano also commented on the importance of the corner at First Avenue and Fourth Street.
“This corner has been one of the most successful restaurants, with a sunken entrance, with low ceilings, with everything, in our town for 30 years,” he said.
Commissioners expressed some concerns with design elements and light emission but followed city staff’s recommendation to move it to the next step.
The P&Z will consider approval of the proposed consolidation of the three lots into one project site when it conducts its formal design review. The applicants are also asking the city to approve a variance to exclude the underground parking garage from the calculation of gross floor area.
“I think this project is really well-conceived, and I’m excited to see it move forward,” Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said. ￼
(2) comments
Downtown Ketchum is beginning to look more and more like any suburban mall anywhere.
all the new buildings are just an ugly square box, the architect must feel a real sense of accomplishment.
