Ketchum P&Z advances mixed-use building planned for Perry’s site

A new development proposed for the northwest corner of First Avenue, foreground, and Fourth Street, left, in Ketchum would include a mix of retail spaces, market-rate housing and community housing.

 Courtesy graphic

Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission members took their first full look Tuesday at a proposed three-story, mixed-use building planned for a high-profile section of First Avenue, before ultimately deciding to move the project to the next stage of review.

After conducting a pre-application design review, commissioners voted 3-0 to advance the 51,000-square-foot “Perry Building” to a formal design-review hearing at which an official decision can be made. The pre-application review is a meeting at which commissioners can have an informal dialog with the applicants and provide feedback on the application prior to the formal hearing.

The developers—Sun Valley resident Broderick Smith and Ketchum resident Carson Palmer—have planned to construct the building on three lots immediately east of the Ketchum Post Office. The lots include the site of a commercial building on the northwest corner of Fourth Street and First Avenue—which formerly housed Perry’s Restaurant—and two vacant lots to the north. The partners and their company, Silent Water Real Estate, purchased the property last year.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments