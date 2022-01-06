Ketchum City Council members took another step Monday toward new regulations of short-term rentals in the city.
The council conducted the second of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that requires operators of the rentals to obtain a city license and imposes new standards for fire safety and maintenance. The ordinance “provides the city with reasonable regulatory procedures to protect the health, safety and welfare of short-term guests, neighboring residents and the public,” the document states.
Barring any unexpected hurdles, the ordinance will be read for the final time and then signed by the mayor at the next City Council meeting on Jan. 18.
In the ordinance, short-term rentals are defined as “any individually or collectively owned single-family house or dwelling unit or any unit or group of units in a condominium, cooperative or timeshare, or resident-occupied residential home that is offered for a fee and for 30 days or less.”
By requiring a city permit, the ordinance will allow the city to better monitor and regulate the ever-expanding short-term-rental market, which, for the purposes of the proposed law, does not include hotel room rentals. It includes an additional review and permit process for short-term-rental properties that will host 20 or more guests.
The second reading was approved by a 2-0 vote. Council members Courtney Hamilton and Jim Slanetz did not vote. Hamilton was absent and Slanetz abstained due to a potential conflict of interest because he owns several short-term rentals in town. ￼
