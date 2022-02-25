The city of Ketchum is continuing to move forward with a plan to ask voters to approve changes to the city’s local-option-tax law to raise money for community-housing projects.
City Council members on Tuesday gave Mayor Neil Bradshaw and City Administrator Jade Riley instructions on developing ballot language to ask voters to approve increases in local-option taxes and allow the city to spend some LOT revenue on funding community housing.
The city must submit the proposed ballot language to Blaine County by March 18 to have voters consider the measure in the May 17 election. Prior to that, the city must conduct public hearings on the proposal before final City Council approval of the ballot language. City officials have stated a preference for putting the ballot before voters in May over waiting until the November election.
City officials plan to develop specific ballot language and present it to the City Council at its next regular meeting on March 7.
In the vote, citizens would decide whether to approve an amendment to the city’s LOT laws that would allow the city to add supporting and providing workforce housing as an allowed use of the funds, which it currently is not. Voters would also decide whether to approve proposed increases in the percentages collected for the taxes in various categories of sales.
The city collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). The city is authorized by the state to collect the taxes through a law that allows certain resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset in their budgets the financial impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. The self-imposed taxes must be approved by voters.
Those figures include a 1% LOT in the same sales sectors collected through a voter-approved initiative to support commercial air service in the Wood River Valley. Those tax funds are set aside and transferred monthly to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates the funding to subsidize and market commercial flights into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
Eligible uses for the funds include transportation, recreation, capital improvements, emergency services, promoting the city to visitors, property-tax relief, and costs related to collecting and enforcing the taxes.
One option for Ketchum would be to propose to voters an increase that would align three of its LOT categories with the city of Sun Valley. That would mean raising the LOT on retail sales to 3%, lodging to 4%, and by-the-drink liquor to 4%. Based on current projections, that change would yield some $2.27 million annually to the city, Riley said. If Ketchum also raised the tax on building materials by 1%, the annual figure would climb to about $2.75 million, Riley said.
Council members on Tuesday discussed other options for raising the LOT percentages, such as increasing the lodging tax by 2%. Such a change would target visitors instead of residents, they noted, but might not be supported by citizens in that business sector.
The City Council plans to determine what percentage increases the city will ask voters to approve when it considers the broader ballot language on March 7.
The initiative to raise the LOT is part of the city’s ongoing Housing Action Plan project. The plan is being developed by city staff and a consultant to implement a variety of actions to promote development of workforce housing in the city and county. Part of developing the plan is increasing available funding for housing initiatives.
The city has determined that to meet demand for workforce housing, it must procure hundreds of units. A target number—based on growth—has been set at adding 66 to 98 units in the city each year.
In a presentation to the council, Riley said Ketchum’s funding for housing initiatives lags far behind other comparable mountain-resort cities in the West, in part because of limitations linked to Idaho laws.
The city has conducted open houses and meetings to survey citizens and business operators about their opinions on changes to the LOT. City officials also plan to conduct other educational efforts, such as distributing leaflets about the proposed LOT changes.
Changing the LOT law would need approval of 60% of Ketchum voters.
The City Council could opt to delay the vote to another election date if it is determined that time to finalize details and educate voters is warranted, though council members have agreed to target the May election. The city is limited to asking voters to approve such a ballot measure to once per year. ￼
Vote NO. The arrogance of this administration to ignore all other things for housing is crazy. Example: Ketchum has no budget for road resurfacing, only for repairs. Roads are falling apart all over town. These funds should be equally dispersed between needed projects to protect our future, not just voted for the whims of the mayor. There is a reason an incumbent mayor only won 1/3 of the vote. He doesn’t understand that his policies are disliked. And if those that owned property in this town that are not residents could have voted, he wouldn’t be mayor today.
