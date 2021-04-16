Receipts from local-option taxes in Ketchum remain up for fiscal 2020-2021, compared to the previous year.
In January, Ketchum businesses collected $262,350 in local-option taxes, up about $15,000—or 6%—from January 2020. In February, businesses collected $288,554, up about $23,400—about 8.8%—from February 2020.
Through the first six months of the fiscal year—which runs from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021—the city has collected $1,547,888 in local-option taxes, up $118,696—or 4.72%—over the first six months of fiscal 2019-2020. The numbers represent tax receipts collected by Ketchum businesses in September through February that were remitted to the city in October through March.
From here on, year-over-year comparison
s will factor in the coronavirus pandemic, which stripped substantial chunks out of tourism-based tax receipts starting in March.
The city collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). The city is authorized by the state to collect the taxes through a law that allows certain resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset in their budgets the financial impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. The funds are used to support a variety of city services and projects.
The city also collects an additional 1 percent LOT in the same sales sectors through a voter-approved initiative to support commercial air service in the Wood River Valley. Those tax funds are set aside and transferred monthly to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates them to subsidize and market commercial air service into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
The city has collected $1,354,842 in the first six months of the fiscal year through the additional “1 Percent for Air” tax, up about $129,200—or 5.9%—over the first half of the previous fiscal year.
In specific LOT categories—excluding collections from the additional 1% tax to support air service—some sectors were up slightly in February while others showed declines from February 2020.
In the retail sales category, businesses in the city collected $170,520 in February, up 13.6% over February 2020. Retail receipts have been up every month of this fiscal year.
LOT receipts in the city from hotel-room bills were down in February, bringing in $25,938, a decrease of about 27.9% from the previous February. Hotel-room receipts have been down every month this fiscal year except one. In November—in receipts collected by the city in December—they were up about 65%.
Receipts from condominium rentals were up in February, with owners collecting $32,741 during the month, up 20.4%. Condominium receipts have been up every month of the current fiscal year. They were up about 44% in January rentals.
By-the-drink liquor sales were down about 10.4% in February, when establishments brought in $28,034 in LOT revenue. January liquor receipts at Ketchum bars were down more than 18% percent.
Collections from sales of building materials were up more than 52% in February, when businesses collected $31,321. Building-material receipts were up nearly 27% in January sales.
