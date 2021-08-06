Receipts from local-option taxes in Ketchum continued to be strong in June, outpacing June numbers from both 2020 and 2019.
In June, Ketchum businesses collected approximately $313,000 in local-option taxes, up approximately $89,000—about 39%—from collections in June 2020, when many businesses were experiencing greater impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were remitted to the city in July.
LOT collections in June were up about the same amount over June 2019—before the pandemic—when businesses brought in approximately $227,000.
Through the first 10 months of fiscal year 2021—which runs from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021—the city has collected approximately $2,543,000 in local-option taxes, up about $568,000—nearly 29%—over the first 10 months of fiscal year 2020. The numbers represent tax receipts collected by Ketchum businesses in September through June that were remitted to the city in October through July.
In all 10 months this fiscal year, the city’s LOT receipts have exceeded pre-pandemic receipts of the same months in fiscal year 2019.
The city collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries).
In specific LOT categories, all sectors were up in June, compared to June 2020.
In the retail sales category, businesses in the city collected approximately $166,000 in June, up about 14% over June 2020. Retail receipts have been up every month of this fiscal year.
LOT receipts from hotel-room bills were approximately $40,000, up about 285% from June 2020, when travel was slowed by the pandemic.
In other categories:
- Receipts from condominium rentals in June were approximately $25,000, up about 55%.
- By-the-drink liquor sales were just over $28,000, up approximately 77% year-over-year.
- Sales of building materials were approximately $54,000, up about 48% over June 2020.
The bed tax portion of the LOT is ridiculously low. Locals don’t pay that. It brings in less than $500k per year and doesn’t come close to offsetting the negative financial and social costs to Ketchum of unabated short term rentals and subsidies to hotel developers. Ruth’s City Council, those courageous fighters for Ketchum, are thinking about raising it 1%. Who are they representing? In NYC the bed tax is 18%. Why wouldn’t we be raising it like that to generate some real money to pay for all the costs we bewr from tourism? Like housing hotel workers on taxpayer funded low income housing projects like Northwood and Bluebird.
As Greg points out, LOT income comes from by-the-drink liquor sales and general retail sales (excluding groceries) and building materials. Let's not forget that local residents pay the LOT when they purchase these items. As people emerge from Covid retreat, the Valley community is celebrating, not just tourists. How much of LOT income derives just from locals?
Excellent question. I bet we never get that answer.
