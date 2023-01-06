Ketchum’s current 1% tax on ski lift tickets, hotel rooms, alcoholic beverages and other tourist-driven sales—which has consistently raked in over $2 million each year for two of Blaine County’s core air service and marketing organizations—could be modified by voters this spring, potentially sending upwards of $1 million in taxpayer money to support workforce housing instead of tourism.
On Tuesday, the Ketchum City Council considered a ballot measure that would ask constituents on May 16 to split the city’s “1% for Air” tax into “.5% Housing, .5% Air.”
Ketchum, Hailey and Sun Valley each have a “1% for Air” tax that adds 1% to certain sales transactions. For example, in Hailey it’s applied to rental cars and hotel rooms. In Ketchum, the tax is levied on liquor-by-the-drink sales, retail transactions aside from groceries, hotel rooms, short-term rentals, building materials, lift ticket and season pass sales, and event rentals. In Sun Valley, it’s applied to lift and event tickets, food and beverage transactions, golf memberships and several other categories. Bellevue and Carey don’t have the extra sales tax.
The tax measure has a singular goal of increasing air service and tourism to the valley, funding two organizations: the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance, which uses the name Visit Sun Valley in most of its operations, and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance. It was originally passed in each city in 2012 and 2013, and received another five years of life in 2017. (The ballot measure needed 60% in each town to pass, and received 74% support in Sun Valley and 83% in Ketchum.)
The tax is now set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023 in Ketchum and Sun Valley, and 2050 in Hailey.
Though Hailey is in a different situation than its north-valley counterparts in terms of its deadline, the Hailey City Council could still choose to bring a ballot measure this spring splitting up the city’s “1% for Air” tax beneficiaries, according to City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.
“We have the item on for discussion on Monday [Jan. 9] but no decision, just a preliminary discussion,” Horowitz said. “If the council wishes to move forward, we would bring an ordinance at the second meeting in January or early February. If they choose to move forward, staff would recommend the May ballot.”
The Sun Valley City Council is expected to take up the topic on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m.
How ‘1% for Air’ works
In October, at the start of every fiscal year, the Sun Valley Air Service Board takes the “1% for Air” dollars amassed by Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey and divides the funds between Visit Sun Valley and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance.
The board consists of the mayors of Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey, as well as nonvoting member Muffy Davis, a Blaine County commissioner.
This fiscal year, the Air Service Board plans to funnel around $3.1 million to the marketing organizations: $2 million from Ketchum, around $725,000 from Sun Valley and around $370,000 from Hailey.
In fiscal 2022, the cities generated about $3.5 million for Visit Sun Valley and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance—about $2.2 million from Ketchum, $900,000 from Sun Valley and $202,000 from Hailey. Ketchum also contributed the bulk of the revenue in fiscal 2021, at $2.4 million. Sun Valley offered about $848,000 and Hailey, $81,000.
Historically, roughly half the money has gone to Fly Sun Valley Alliance, which has uses the funds to help secure new air service at Friedman Memorial Airport or to maintain and increase existing commercial air service by funding revenue-guarantee contracts with United Airlines and Alaska Airlines. (Sun Valley Co. pays for half of those revenue-guarantee contracts.)
The other half of the “1% for Air” funds go to Visit Sun Valley, which in turn uses its portion of the money to market Sun Valley in air service markets with nonstop service to Friedman.
More recently, however, Visit Sun Valley has taken a bigger piece of the pie; this year, it took in 57% of the “1% for Air” funds, versus the Fly Sun Valley Alliance’s 43%.
Last month, both Fly Sun Valley Alliance Executive Director Carol Waller and Visit Sun Valley Executive Director Scott Fortner presented their organizational budgets to the Air Service Board. Visit Sun Valley has a 2023 budget of almost $2.5 million, of which $1.7 million will come from “1% for Air.” The Fly Sun Valley Alliance has a 2023 budget of $1.4 million, including about $1.23 million set aside for air service contracts and $90,000 for air service development.
If a voters in Ketchum and Sun Valley support cutting the “1% for Air” in half, the collective payout to Visit Sun Valley and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance would drop from about $3 million to $2.1 million starting July 1, according to Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley.
On Tuesday, both Fortner and Waller told the Ketchum City Council that a 50% cut in funding from Ketchum’s “1% for Air” would not reduce the level of service their organizations could provide, or lead to any reduction in flights.
“We certainly understand the issue with housing,” Fortner said. “It impacts the business community.”
Ketchum leaders support housing, air service split
Ketchum city council members expressed general support on Monday for putting half of the “1% for Air” tax dividends toward workforce housing and half towards air service and marketing.
Public comment appeared to back the 50/50 split, too, though former Mayoral Candidate Perry Boyle proposed a slightly different idea.
“Kill the ‘1% for Air,’” Boyle said. “Focus on just raising the LOT for workforce housing. While I personally like Scott and Carol, I can’t find one resident who wants to fund Visit Sun Valley anymore. I don’t know anyone who understands that Visit Sun Valley gets 60% of the ‘1% for Air.’ Let the businesses pay for tourism promotion if they think that’s valuable.”
Ketchum resident and former businessman Keith Perry said he supported a 50/50 split.
“I think this compromise, .5% and .5%, is really the sweet spot,” said Perry, who represents the city on the board of the Blaine County Housing Authority. “I think we shouldn’t overplay our hand here by going too high. We can let everybody know [there will be] no increase in taxes, everything will remain as is.”
Mayor Neil Bradshaw agreed.
“I think the message of no new taxes, particularly in a time when we are going into an interesting economic cycle, is an important one,” he said.
This week’s discussion came as a response to Ketchum’s failed “LOT for housing” ballot initiative last May, which saw 53% of city voters affirm a proposal to increase LOTs charged in the city, short of the necessary 60% support.
Proposed tax increases last spring included an additional .75% on retail sales, 2% on lodging, 2% on by-the-drink liquor and 1% on building materials. Projections estimated that would have garnered the city an additional $2.8 million to $3 million per year to use for workforce housing projects.
Councilman Michael David pushed back against the idea that the council should simply alter the city’s current taxable amount and not increase the amount being taken. He suggested “.5% for air and .75% for housing.”
“We were so close last time ... I think we could [get 60% with the same ballot measure],” he said. “I’m kind of bummed that we have decided to go the route of no new taxes. Idaho is at such a severe disadvantage compared to our neighboring states when it comes to raising money for affordable housing issues … we’re in a hole, and have been digging that hole for decades.”
Councilman Jim Slanetz proposed keeping the .5% for air and increasing the .5% for housing up to a full percentage point. He also supported putting out the message that “every time you’re buying a beer, you’re helping a friend find a place to live.”
Councilwoman Amanda Breen, the city’s representative on the Fly Sun Valley Alliance board, said that any ballot initiative should be as simple as possible for voters to understand. The changes pitched by Slanetz and David could be confusing at the polls, she said, endorsing the “no-new-taxes message.”
“We don’t want to give people seven different choices. I strongly believe that simple is better,” Bradshaw concurred.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton noted that the council could always focus on passing the “1% for Air” reform and come back for additional LOT raises.
“If the .5% for housing blows it out of the water, great, we can come back in November and say we’re going to put another 2% on lodging and liquor,” she said. “‘No new tax’ is an easier phrase to sell—there are a lot of people feeling constrained right now, who would vote ‘no’ on any additional tax.”
Hamilton also favored keeping at least .5% for air service. Without those advocating for Friedman Memorial Airport, she said, “we would be Twin Falls.”
“Our air service is doing well, but with...an uncertain economic future, it’s a little scary to turn off the faucet 100%,” Hamilton said. “We’ve all come to rely on flying out of Sun Valley reliably.”
The initiative to increase the self-imposed local-option taxes is part of a far-reaching city Housing Action Plan to develop new affordable housing, preserve the affordable units that exist and bring some existing market-rate or under-used units into the affordable-housing pool. Through analysis, Ketchum determined that it needs to develop, preserve or convert 660-980 affordable, workforce units over the next decade or so.
The council was split on whether to make the ballot initiative one question or two. Ultimately, the council leaned towards two, to allow “more flexibility for voters” who may have differing feelings about investing in housing versus air service and marketing, according to Bradshaw.
The conversation will be continued at the next Ketchum council meeting on Jan. 17, and the city will continue to refine ballot language in focus groups, according to Riley.
The current “1% for Air” tax would stay active if the vote were to fail at the polls in all three cities in May. Each city would also have to wait 11 months to put it back on the ballot, per Idaho law. ￼
