The Sun Valley Air Service Board is tasked with disbursing “1% for Air” local option tax revenue every year to Visit Sun Valley and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance.

Ketchum’s current 1% tax on ski lift tickets, hotel rooms, alcoholic beverages and other tourist-driven sales—which has consistently raked in over $2 million each year for two of Blaine County’s core air service and marketing organizations—could be modified by voters this spring, potentially sending upwards of $1 million in taxpayer money to support workforce housing instead of tourism.

On Tuesday, the Ketchum City Council considered a ballot measure that would ask constituents on May 16 to split the city’s “1% for Air” tax into “.5% Housing, .5% Air.”

Ketchum, Hailey and Sun Valley each have a “1% for Air” tax that adds 1% to certain sales transactions. For example, in Hailey it’s applied to rental cars and hotel rooms. In Ketchum, the tax is levied on liquor-by-the-drink sales, retail transactions aside from groceries, hotel rooms, short-term rentals, building materials, lift ticket and season pass sales, and event rentals. In Sun Valley, it’s applied to lift and event tickets, food and beverage transactions, golf memberships and several other categories. Bellevue and Carey don’t have the extra sales tax.

Ketchum's attempts to address affordable housing lag behind other resort towns, according to a staff report presented to the city council this week. 

