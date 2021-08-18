The city of Ketchum is moving forward with plans to ask citizens to approve increases in local-option taxes and allow the city to spend some LOT revenue on funding community housing.
The City Council informally decided Monday not to start the process with the Nov. 2 election but to have voters decide on the whole plan in an election in May 2022 instead.
If that proceeds as planned, citizens would decide next May whether to approve an amendment to Ketchum’s LOT laws that would allow the city to use LOT revenue to support and provide workforce housing, which it currently can’t do. Voters would also decide whether to approve yet-to-be-specified increases in the percentages collected for the taxes in various categories of sales.
At the beginning of the meeting, Councilman Michael David said the city needs to focus on addressing the housing crisis in the Wood River Valley, which has crimped staffing at many businesses.
“The situation has gotten worse in the last two weeks, as far as businesses having to shut down in the middle of the busiest season, part of the season, or trim their hours,” he said.
At issue is the city’s implementation of a state law that allows certain smaller resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset the financial impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. The funds are used to support a variety of city services and projects.
The city collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). The current set of taxes was approved by voters in November 2011 for a 15-year period.
Eligible uses for the funds include transportation, recreation, capital improvements, emergency services, promoting the city to visitors, property-tax relief, and costs related to collecting and enforcing the taxes.
In fiscal years 2019 and 2020, the city collected approximately $2.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively, from the taxes.
The city also collects an additional 1% LOT in the same sales sectors through a voter-approved initiative to support commercial air service in the Wood River Valley. Those tax funds are set aside and transferred monthly to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates the funding to subsidize and market commercial flights into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
On Monday, City Administrator Jade Riley presented the City Council with three options for pursuing the plan to use LOT funds for community-housing initiatives. They were:
l Asking Ketchum voters in the Nov. 2 election to approve adding the support of community housing as an approved use of LOT revenues. That would be followed by asking voters in November 2022 to approve increases in the taxes that would provide new revenue. (State law prevents the city from pursuing more than one tax election in an 11-month period.)
l Asking voters to approve the housing amendment and proposed tax increases at the same time in May 2022. That approach would allow the city to develop a plan for how to spend new revenues on housing.
l Seeking approval for both the amendment and tax increases in November.
The changes would need approval of 60% of voters.
Different resort towns use the LOT in different ways, and assess it at different levels. For Ketchum, an example is right next door.
The city of Sun Valley taxes some sales that Ketchum does not. It collects a 4% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals); a 4% LOT on food, beverage and by-the-drink liquor sales; a 4% LOT on recreation fees, product rentals and event tickets; a 2% LOT on building and construction materials; a 2% LOT on lift tickets and ski passes; and a 3% LOT on general retail sales.
Riley projected that if Ketchum raised the LOT collection percentages in existing tax categories to match the city of Sun Valley’s, it would have raised an additional $1.8 million in the 2020 fiscal year. If it only raised the retail category to 3%, it would have raised an additional $1.5 million. If Ketchum only raised taxes on hotel rooms and short-term rentals to match Sun Valley, it would have brought in an extra $200,000, he said.
In a public hearing, Ketchum resident Perry Boyle said the city should pursue higher taxes, particularly in the category that includes hotel rooms. The city’s “bed tax” should be 15% to 20%, he said, similar to some other U.S. destination areas and cities.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said she wants the city to be responsive to the current housing crisis but is cognizant that many Ketchum residents want city leaders to deliberately analyze its potential actions and get public input.
“As government, we move slow, and there’s good reason for that, because you need these things to be open and public and have a ton of transparency and a ton of public participation,” she said.
On the other side, she said, are people who are saying to leaders, “You need to build housing now.”
Like her colleagues, Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said there are advantages to pursuing a November ballot but she ultimately leaned toward waiting.
“We need a housing strategy and a housing plan, and we need people to understand what those funds are going to be used for,” she said.
Hamilton said providing time for public outreach and analysis would be particularly important if the city decided to try to raise the taxes in all categories. Increasing the retail LOT could be problematic for businesses, which already face strong competition from online retailers, she said.
“I worry about that because our retailers already struggle,” she said.
Councilman Jim Slanetz said it would be easier to increase the city’s bed taxes than other categories.
“You can’t mail-order your hotel,” he said.
Councilman David said he believes there are advantages to pursuing the May ballot and launching a campaign to thoroughly inform the public of the plans.
“People would know we’re actually doing something,” he said.
In the end, council members expressed informal support for tabling the proposal to conduct a November election and to pursue voter approval of changes to the LOT next May, after a plan is developed.
More housing just means more problems. Why is it that with all the new people here .....we can't keep the same number of restaurants open ? We did better running the same number of restaurants with less people in the valley.
More taxes on retail will just make is easier to order online. Why is everyone moving out of California ? Because the liberal taxing has killed it, they pay $7 bucks for a gallon of gas, is that what you want ? Real estate tax, ski pass tax, big truck tax, lawn watering tax, fat people tax, too many kids tax, leaf blower tax, dog walking tax, skinny jeans tax.....etc,etc.......STOP ALL THIS CRAP. Let the chips fall where they fall. The job of government is to keep people safe, not to control every aspect of our lives. Our secret handshake is stupid, take that sign down.
Great Corbin. Everybody move south. Who is going to bus your table, mow your lawn, or come to your house when you call 911. Idiot.
The answer seems so simple. If you can’t afford to live in an expensive community, move to a less expensive community.
At the end of the day, this is a service based tourism economy (especially if you include construction under that). A community that cannot house its workforce isn't doing its job. It's not like people are demanding large homes on prime Ketchum land. They're struggling to live anywhere in the Wood River Valley even with roommates. The solution cannot be for workers to commute from Fairfield, Shoshone, Carey, and Twin.
This is affecting the local economy heavily. High sales restaurants are closing for part of the week when they've traditionally been open 7 days a week. That means less tax revenue. It's affecting the ability for public services like police departments and the hospital to properly staff. If you want Blaine County to be able to function, the housing crisis has to be addressed.
Please run for office! You forget one major opportunity much closer—-Bellevue. City Council is amending zoning to permit apartment buildings. Brilliant on their part. Will make them a real player in Blaine County. Much more cost effective than building low income housing on one of the most expensive pieces of real estate in The entire state of Idaho (aka Bluebird).
Now if we could just get people out of their cars and onto Mountain Rides. It seems like we aren’t offering a credible alternative for commuters.
If it didn’t cost $5 bucks each way from Bellevue, that would help
Why don’t you run? You seem to have all the answers. I said this to you a year ago. Go for it. I’ll vote for you.
The initial reaction of the council to just match SVs LOT taxes and to push this off until next year is inconsistent with their rhetoric about the “crisis.” They’ve don’t nothing but Bluebird and Ketch in their entire term of office. insread of moving forward a national market bed tax line 20% and doing it in a November it now looks like they will keep kicking the can down the road. As noted in other comments, this is an election year for Mayor and two council seats. Time for a change.
End the "1% for rich folk vacations, er, air." It's a joke that we all pay to subsidize the flights of the wealthy.
Make it "25% for local housing." The airlines and airports all got bailed out by the feds...our workers didn't.
And, don't let em wait until November...the ineffective Amanda, Courtney, and neil are buying time and trying not to alienate voters before they are up for re-election.
I'm not one of them, but the rich people pay most of the bills in Ketchum via higher property taxes, purchases and philanthropy but don't use the services. Don't forget this. The residents need to focus on putting the right people in office.
They do, no reason to keep taxing them. If they don't like it maybe they will move away and the valley will become more affordable!
Please run for Mayor or City Council!
Agreed, subsidizing half empty planes for the realtors and developers have gotten us to this place. Utilize those funds to create housing.
Want to raise funds via taxes to solve the workforce/affordable housing problem? Tax the living daylights out of the short-term rentals who are making ungodly amounts of dinero while kicking people out on to the streets. Period. They're the ones that put us in this mess. I find it outrageous that the rest of us should subsidize these funds when we're not the main driver behind this problem...
"main driver"=low wages
Main driver = real estate industrial complex
you are correct.
yep
We are subsidizing employers by assisting workers with housing, food, heat, rent, transportation, education, tax credits for there kids and now a free clinic. And we do this because employers don`t pay workers enough to allow them to pay for it themselves.
How could i forget obamacare.
Ya, STRs should pay for the effect they have on the economy and, frankly, we should use very high taxes to try to make them economically non-viable as opposed to traditional leases.
Local workers can't compete with people who can drop a month's rent for a holiday weekend.
For those struggling to find and afford housing, the timetable means more pain. We need a public/private campaign to raise funds for workforce/affordable housing. We need education and persuasion to turn out more rentals, and more programs to promote ownership for those who have lived here for decades and worry each time their lease comes up for renewal. This community has the resources to solve our housing crisis which has been in the making for decades.
Or, k-town could just enforce the ordinance prohibiting rentals in the avalanche zone... that'll make much of WS less desirable to own for out of towners.
Seems quicker and easier.
Instead the city is raising $9mm for a dog park. This isn’t parking over people now. It’s dog parks over people.
