Ketchum considers 'emergency' changes to development rules

The city of Ketchum is considering enacting an emergency interim ordinance to change development regulations for the downtown core to promote vitality and higher-density housing that could serve full-time residents.
After reviewing a proposal from the Planning & Building Department on Feb. 15, the Planning and Zoning Commission informally requested that city planners write a draft emergency ordinance that could be considered at a future meeting. While not all members of the P&Z expressed support for enacting a short-term ordinance to allow the city time to develop and approve a set of longer-term changes, enough support was indicated to move the plan to the next stage.
“I’d actually like to see what it looks like on paper,” P&Z Chairman Neil Morrow said.
At issue is an effort by city planners to respond to a flurry of new development downtown that does not meet the city’s goals of having mixed-use projects that include high-density, multi-family housing and adequate commercial space for stores and restaurants. Too many developments feature high-end housing units kept as second homes that are rarely occupied, according to city staff.
“Market conditions and land prices are driving the development of low-density, large, luxury, single-family residences, penthouse units and low-density townhouses throughout the city,” a staff report to the P&Z states.
The report states that the problem is especially significant in the Community Core zoning district that includes downtown.
“Over time, this results in dark streets with limited activity,” the report states.
From the city’s perspective, part of the problem is that the P&Z has no authority to review or modify the mix of uses proposed in projects. Generally, its authority is limited to design review and determining whether projects align with city code.
The P&Z can recommend changes to the city’s building regulations to the City Council, which has ultimate authority to change the code. The City Council would also have to approve an emergency ordinance to address the issue in the short term.
Suzanne Frick, director of Ketchum’s Planning & Building Department, told the P&Z that the city is preparing for a busy development season this year and numerous applications are pending. An emergency ordinance could steer some new developments toward the city’s goals and give planners and the P&Z time to adequately craft long-term changes to development regulations. That process could take a year or more, Frick said.
The city’s report states that potential elements of an emergency interim ordinance could be:
- To require a conditional-use permit for any project in the Community Core zone that exceeds a floor-area ratio of 1.0. The ratio is a calculation of density achieved by dividing the total area of the building by the area of the land parcel. By requiring the permit, the P&Z could review a project’s composition and mix of uses when it reviews the design, the city report states.
- To require minimum densities in the CC, Tourist and General Residential-High Density zoning districts. With variations for each zone, the city could require a minimum number of residential units based on the area of the lot.
- To change the city’s definition of a “multi-family” dwelling, which currently allows a loophole for developers to have projects with only two units qualify as “multi-family” in the CC zone, where single-family units are prohibited.
- To limit the ability to consolidate lots, which often results in development of large, single-family homes instead of higher-density housing.
- To prohibit a loss in the total number of housing units for projects that redevelop sites by demolishing existing housing.
The report also specifies several potential long-term changes that would require more analysis.
Commissioner Tim Carter said the question at hand was whether the city can effectively change regulations to incentivize development projects that include housing for local workers and business operators.
“We’re not getting these types of buildings in the core,” he said.
Commissioner Mattie Mead said regulations are a factor for developers but not the only factor.
“I also think it’s beyond code,” he said. “It’s market-driven.”
Many developers use high-end penthouses that sell for high prices to pay for their projects, he said.
In public comment, developer Reid Sanborn said projects are largely driven by high land costs, and penthouses—or higher density—can indeed offset those costs.
“The bigger you can build, the more you spread that cost out over every unit,” he said.
Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said she is opposed to enacting an emergency ordinance but believes the city should work on long-term code changes.
“I think we need to look at what the end goal really is,” she said, “without taking baby steps here and there, without really knowing where we’re going.”
The city needs to determine what is the desired density and mix of housing, commercial space and retail space, she said.
Carter noted that the city’s existing code allows developers in specified zones to receive a density bonus—from 1.0 up to 2.25 floor-area ratio—if they include deed-restricted community housing in their projects or contribute to the city’s “in-lieu” housing fund. That should not be the “only conversation” developers can have with the city to get a density bonus, he said. The city could allow a bonus for affordable housing that is not deed-restricted or for projects that include other desired uses, such as restaurants, he said.
Restaurants have had to close some days because of staff shortages and some restaurant owners are retiring, Carter noted.
“We’re losing some significant parts of the culture of our town here, and we don’t know how they’re getting replaced,” he said.
Other businesses are also facing worker shortages, Carter noted.
“There’s an urgency here, but we also need to be careful how we craft this,” he said.
Mead said he supports acting to address the identified problems but agreed with Carter that city officials “need to be careful.” Part of the housing problem, he said, is the prevalence of short-term rentals.
“The housing that would be appropriate for people like myself, my friends, my employees is occupied by short-term rentals,” he said.
Commissioner Spencer Cordovano said he believes the city needs to work to preserve Ketchum’s character but also to develop responsibly and bolster the stock of housing. He said he supports some of the proposals by city staff.
“We’re protecting Ketchum’s brand here,” he said.
Carter said an emergency ordinance could impact what is likely to be a busy development season after the winter.
“We’ll take a crack at it,” Frick said.
Though the city is not required to bring a draft emergency ordinance back to the P&Z before it is put before the City Council for consideration, Frick said she believes the planning board should review it first. ￼
“Vitality” is a crock. You don’t create vitality by putting in a low income housing project that not only doesn’t require people to work in the community but has an income CEILING of less than $40k in the middle of your retail district. Those tenants cannot afford to spend money in the retail core. They will be driving to Hailey and Twin to do their shopping. Vitality comes from having a downtown core that ATTRACTS people to come and spend money. Furthermore, you don’t create vitality by replacing your downtown businesses with low income housing projects with insufficient parking. Ketchum is on a path to destroy the downtown core. The Planning Dept and P&Z have consistently approved projects that REMOVE parking from the downtown core (eg Formula Sports redevelopment). At some point they will create a crisis. We don’t really have a housing crisis as such. We have a workforce crises that has several components, one of which is housing. Creating more housing that doesn’t solve the workforce crisis is the path we seem to be on. We should look at what works—deed restricting taxpayer subsidized housing to people who work here. Not retirees. Hand up, not hand outs like Bluebird and Northwood. Another contribution to our workforce crisis is bad public policy like pushing forward the Marriott. It makes every single problem we face worse. Brings in low wage workers from out of state that will be paid too little to live here. Isn’t the first rule of government “do no harm?” When will City Hall start working for the people who live here today rather than the people who don’t and the outside developers who don’t give a rat about our community?
YES!!!!! Thank you.
"That process could take a year or more... we'll take a crack at it." This says it all. Frick needs to GO. She has hobbled any chance for Ketchum's success for years now, and that toxicity will hurt everyone for decades to come. Someone needs to grow a pair a run her right on out of our town. Frick is an abject failure.
