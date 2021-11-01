Ketchum-based sustainable building materials company Hempitecture has expanded its operations to include a new, 20,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Jerome, the company announced this month.
The new facility in southern Idaho is expected to be operational by May 2022. It will produce the company's trademarked hemp fiber insulation product, HempWool, for vans, homes and buildings, as well as a hemp-based freight packaging material for shipping food, medicine, and other materials that need to stay cold.
Hempitecture, founded in 2013 by Ketchum residents Mattie Mead and Tommy Gibbons, started out with a focus on a durable composite of hemp fiber and limestone called “hempcrete,” which Gibbons and Mead used to build the country’s first public building using the material—Idaho Base Camp in Mackay. In 2019, the company switched its focus to HempWool.
“We’re thrilled to be locating our first manufacturing facility in Southern Idaho, an agriculturally focused region,” said Hempitecture Founder & CEO Matthew Mead, also a former Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commissioner, in a press release. “The Magic Valley strategically situated along the I-84 corridor, allows us to easily reach our target markets across the Rocky Mountains, the Pacific Northwest, and West Coast. We're thankful for the support of the community in making this project possible, and we look forward to being an asset to the region for many years to come.”
Southern Idaho Economic Development Executive Director Connie Stopher said the organization welcomed the new facility.
“We are so excited to welcome Hempitecture to the Magic Valley. The combination of sustainability, agricultural technology, and innovation makes this a wonderful addition to Southern Idaho,” she said.
