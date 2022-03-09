Ketchum city leaders took a major step Monday toward an initiative to increase local-option taxes to raise money for community-housing projects.
City Council members voted unanimously to conduct the first reading of an ordinance drafted to ask voters whether to allow the city to spend some LOT revenue on community housing and to increase the taxes for that purpose. The council tentatively agreed to propose LOT increases of one percentage point on retail sales, two percentage points on lodging, two percentage points on by-the-drink liquor and one percentage point on building materials.
Council members agreed that the city should continue to accept comments from citizens and business operators, leaving open the option of changing the percentages before final approval of the ordinance. The council must approve and conduct three public readings of an ordinance—or waive some readings—before it can be enacted.
The city’s plan is to put the question before voters in May. Ketchum officials must submit the proposed ballot language to Blaine County by March 18 to have voters consider the measure in the May 17 election.
In the vote, citizens would decide whether to approve an amendment to the city’s LOT law that would allow the city to add supporting and providing workforce housing as an allowed use of the funds, which it currently is not. Voters would also decide whether to approve the proposed increases in the percentages collected for the taxes.
The city currently collects a 3% LOT on room sales (including both hotel rooms and short-term rentals), a 3% LOT on by-the-drink liquor sales, and a 2% LOT on general retail sales and building materials (but excluding groceries). The city is authorized by the state to collect the taxes through a law that allows small resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset financial impacts of hosting high numbers of visitors.
The percentages include a 1% LOT in the same sales sectors collected through a voter-approved initiative to support commercial air service in the Wood River Valley. Those tax funds are set aside and transferred monthly to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates the funding to subsidize and market commercial flights into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
The self-imposed taxes must be approved by voters. They are added to the state’s 6% sales tax. The current approval of the city’s general LOT lasts through 2027. The so-called “1% for Air” tax is approved until the end of 2023. Voters must renew the taxes for them to continue to be collected beyond those dates.
Currently, eligible uses for LOT funds include transportation, recreation, capital improvements, emergency services, promoting the city to visitors, property-tax relief and costs related to collecting and enforcing the taxes.
In the last fiscal year, the city brought in $6.1 million across all local-option taxes, including the “1% for Air.”
One option for Ketchum was to propose to voters an increase that would align its LOT categories with the city of Sun Valley. That would mean raising the overall LOT on retail sales to 3%, lodging to 4%, by-the-drink liquor to 4%, and keeping the tax on building materials at 2%. Based on current projections, that change would yield an additional $2.4 million annually to the city.
Council members ultimately agreed to propose the increases that would raise the city’s overall LOT percentages to 3% on retail sales and building materials, and 5% on lodging and liquor. City officials are calculating the projected revenue of increasing the taxes by the proposed percentages. The city plans to use all of any new LOT revenue on housing initiatives.
Such a change would mostly target visitors instead of residents, council members agreed, though inevitably some Wood River Valley residents would pay higher taxes on some purchases.
One matter of debate was whether raising the LOT on retail sales might prompt some residents to buy goods—particularly high-priced items—from online retailers.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said voters will ultimately have to decide whether they are willing to pay small, incremental amounts to address the region’s dire housing shortage.
“This is a test of our community and how committed we really are to housing our workforce,” she said.
In the last year, donors have pledged some $9 million toward purchasing a 65-acre tract of Warm Springs Ranch northwest of downtown for open space and a dog-walking area, she noted.
“How committed are we?” she said, asking whether citizens want to now prioritize housing projects.
The initiative to raise the LOT is part of the city’s ongoing Housing Action Plan project. The plan is being developed by city staff and a consultant to implement a variety of actions to promote development of workforce housing in the city and county. Part of developing the plan is increasing available funding for housing initiatives.
The city has determined that to meet demand for workforce housing, it must procure hundreds of units. A target number—based on growth—has been set at adding 66 to 98 units in the city each year. The projected need of the county as a whole is significantly higher.
City officials have determined that Ketchum’s funding for housing initiatives lags far behind other comparable mountain-resort cities in the West, in part because of limitations linked to Idaho laws. They plan to continue outreach—through meetings and other educational efforts—to inform voters about the proposed LOT changes.
Changing the LOT law would need approval of 60% of Ketchum voters.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw plans to schedule a meeting on March 14 for the City Council to potentially finalize the plan with approval of the second and third readings of the ordinance to put the measure on the May 17 ballot. If the council opts to not waive the third reading on that date, then another special meeting would be needed to approve the plan before the county’s deadline.
The City Council had the option of putting the measure on the ballot in November but has agreed to target the May election. The city is limited to asking voters to approve such a ballot measure to once per year. ￼
Once again this government is about Low Income Housing and nothing else. A reminder, the LOT is supposed to be for a multitude of jobs not just housing. Ketchum continues to ignore roads for instance. There is ZERO budget for road construction. I found this out when Spur Lane was falling apart because the contractor they last hired to build the road didn’t put in any for of water mitigation on a hillside. Therefore areas are literally collapsing. The city’s solution: do a double chip and seal and hope it will hold up because they cannot do a full construction as they are supposed to!!! This is what the LOT is supposed to take care of but they haven’t even used it for something as obvious as roads darling apart!! Vote NO!!!
This is the wrong way to do this. The ends do not justify the means. The LOT is supposed to be a tax on tourism to mitigate the impact of tourism on residents. Yet the way Ketchum is treating the LOT is an open door to tax locals to spend it on more than mitigating tourism. The tax on building products is a 100% NOT a tax on tourism. Locals paid $1.75mm in LOT taxes last year. This is like taxing the victim for the privilege of being robbed. What the City will do is increase that tax on locals to $2.5mm a year. It doesn’t have to be this way. The City could have significantly upped the tax on lodging, which is 100% a tax on tourists, and lowered the sales tax to reduce the tax on locals. That part of the discussion didn’t seem to warrant more than 3 minutes of the Council’s time. Even worse—while they say this is a tax increase for housing, they don’t have to spend it on housing. They can spend it on any LOT approved purpose. Technically, they could even spend it on promoting tourism, as much of the 1% for Air goes to. We should not be taxing locals to promote tourism and forcing locals to bear the brunt of tourism impact when there is a mechanism to charge tourists for this. I am sure the Marriott people could not be happier with the approach that Ketchum CIty leaders are taking to subsidize them at Ketchum taxpayer expense.
