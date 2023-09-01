Idaho Cobalt Operations site (copy)

Jervois USA, a subsidiary of Australian miner Jervois Global, holds mineral rights on the confluence of the Little Deer Creek and south fork of Big Deer Creek drainages in the rugged Salmon River Mountains, about a two-hour drive from Salmon on switchback roads.

 Courtesy Jervois Global

With a recent $15 million infusion in hand from the U.S. Department of Defense, Salmon, Idaho-based mining company Jervois Mining USA—a subsidiary of Australian mining company Jervois Global—will start exploratory drilling for cobalt on the Salmon-Challis National Forest next week.

This marks a major step-up in activity for the company, which wound down operations in late March amid falling cobalt prices.

In early October 2022—a time when cobalt prices were still roughly $40 per pound, according to S&P Global—Jervois Mining USA cut the ribbon on its Idaho Cobalt Operations facility, a 200-acre mining campus built on a plateau in the Salmon River Mountains.

Idaho Cobalt Belt graphic

Other drilling projects occurring around Jervois’ Ram mineral claim include the Bonanza Helicopter-Assisted Drilling project, launched in 2020 by Vancouver, Canada-based company Battery Mineral Resources Corp, and the Iron Creek Exploration Drilling and Trenching project, authorized by the Forest Service in 2017. The latter is being conducted by $52 million Ontario-based company Electra Battery Materials.
Salmon-Challis National Forest

{span}Canadian-, Australian- and British-controlled mining and exploration companies with combined assets over $300 million have been approved to conduct exploratory drilling operations on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Here, drilling activities being pursued by Australian companies are shown in purple; Canadian companies in green; and U.S. companies in red. Jervois’ ICO location is marked by the purple star.{/span}

