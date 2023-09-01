With a recent $15 million infusion in hand from the U.S. Department of Defense, Salmon, Idaho-based mining company Jervois Mining USA—a subsidiary of Australian mining company Jervois Global—will start exploratory drilling for cobalt on the Salmon-Challis National Forest next week.
This marks a major step-up in activity for the company, which wound down operations in late March amid falling cobalt prices.
In early October 2022—a time when cobalt prices were still roughly $40 per pound, according to S&P Global—Jervois Mining USA cut the ribbon on its Idaho Cobalt Operations facility, a 200-acre mining campus built on a plateau in the Salmon River Mountains.
The site, located about three miles east of the Frank-Church Wilderness, consists of a wastewater treatment plant, a mine tailings storage facility, several ore hauling roads, and a processing mill. Two portals to the west of the plateau lead to two tunnels that angle slightly upwards into the “Ram” cobalt deposit.
The “Ram” and adjacent “Sunshine” cobalt deposits belong to the Idaho Cobalt Belt, a 40-mile-long band of mineral deposits containing cobalt, copper, gold and other metals. The cobalt—present here at high enough concentrations to make it the belt’s primary metal—was deposited by underwater volcanos about 1.6 billion years ago on what used to be an ancient sea floor.
According to Jervois, the deposits sit on a reserve amounting to 4 million tons of ore with a cobalt concentration of 0.5%, which is higher than the average cobalt ore grade of 0.1%.
In late 2022, the company expected to see its first domestic cobalt ore shipment by early 2023. After that point, it hoped to produce some 16,890 tons of cobalt through 2031—enough to power up to 7 million electric vehicles.
What Jervois didn’t foresee was a global crash in cobalt prices. The company let go of 90% of its 300 employees in March and whittled down its staff to a core drill crew, geologists, and consultants, according to mine manager Matt Lengerich.
On March 28, Jervois announced that it was suspending operations due to historically low cobalt prices of just $15 per pound.
“All construction activity was halted, and we maintained a small fit-for-purpose crew on site,” Lengerich said. “We did our best to limit our impacts to the employees that were leaving, helping them as much as possible with outplacement services and moving onto a different role if that’s what they were interested in.
“We went from approximately 300 people on site to about 30. Those that we could retain were retained, but unfortunately we did have to let a large number of contractors go.”
Lengerich attributed the crash in prices to the supply of refined cobalt outpacing demand.
“What you’re really seeing is the impact of China controlling a significant portion of the refined cobalt market, over 80%, and the fact that cobalt is produced as a byproduct, mostly from copper and nickel,” he said. “Still, we expect that in the medium term, cobalt prices will remain strong and that there will be more of a need for cobalt than there is today.”
Now, Jervois’ focus has pivoted to mining cobalt for aerospace and weapons manufacturing, said Lengerich. The company’s $15 million agreement with the U.S. government will reimburse Jervois using money from the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act passed by Congress this year.
“Cobalt is commonly used in commercial and military applications, jet engines. We absolutely believe and understand its need for defense,” he said.
Lengerich said the grant agreement has multiple main parts. First, it will allow Jervois to take stock of the cobalt resources on its ICO Ram campus, which it plans to return to for mining when cobalt prices recover. Next, the grant will support exploratory drilling on the Sunshine deposit, a short distance away from the ICO campus.
“Sunshine was previously drilled in the 1990s but we need to drill that further to classify that under modern resource standards. With the Ram deposit, we will actually be looking to demonstrate that the deposit continues underground as we expect it does,” Lengerich said.
To minimize impact, crews will “carefully select where those drill pads are located, try to get as many holes off of that drill pad as we can, and limit that footprint we have on site in the way that we operate,” he said. After drilling costs are incurred, the company can request reimbursement.
“We are quite excited about working closely with the [Department of Defense] on this and will be keeping them regularly updated,” Lengerich said.
Forest Service documents show that the Sunshine drilling exploration project was authorized on July 28, 2023, by District Ranger Bobbi Filbert, who wrote in her decision that it would not have a “significant” negative impact on the environment and therefore would be exempt from the lengthy federal review process. In her decision, Filibert stated that drilling “would have negligible effects at most” to endangered white bark pine trees in the area.
According to Jervois’ plan of operations submitted to the Forest Service, crews will bulldoze the ground and construct seven drilling platforms about the size of a typical garage door just west of the Blackbird mine site. From these platforms, crews will use diamond-core rigs mounted on trucks to drill up to three holes a maximum of 2,000 feet deep at each of seven drill sites.
“The more information you can get about a deposit, the more effective you can be in mining. Exploration (drilling) says, ‘I believe the deposit continues past where I drilled, I’m going to drill in areas that have not been drilled before to demonstrate that the deposit continues,’” Lengerich said.
Exploratory drilling will last “up to 24 hours per day, 7 days per week” through mid-November before restarting again in June 2024. Lengerich said holes will be several hundred feet to upwards of 1,000 or more feet deep.
“It just depends on where we intersect the deposit,” he said.
After drilling, crews will plug drill holes with cement and bentonite clay to “prevent cross-contamination of aquifers.”
“Water from drilling will not be allowed to discharge to surface waters, ephemeral or intermittent drainages. Most of the water will be recirculated to the drill rig to be reused,” Jervois stated. “All motorized equipment will have working mufflers to minimize noise and spark arresters to minimize potential ignition of a wildland fire.”
Lengerich said the next part of the federal grant agreement will allow Jervois to conduct its own research on the feasibility of building a cobalt refinery in the U.S.—a “critical” first step in growing a domestic cobalt supply chain independent of China, Russia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to a press release from the Defense Department.
“It would answer questions like where would it be located, what is the cost to operate, what is the cost to build. There is no U.S. cobalt refinery today,” Lengerich said. “That is one of the challenges that we still have to overcome.”
Jervois plans to spend about $2.4 million on the Sunshine exploration program and about $333,000 on the first part of refinery studies, Lengerich said. Despite an “obvious” degree of uncertainty, he said the goal is to demonstrate that there is more cobalt available in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.
“Cobalt is a huge part of our daily lives,” he said. “The phones that we’re using to talk right now require cobalt for their batteries. It’s used in legacy industries that people don’t really think about: ceramics, glass, radios. Paints don’t dry without cobalt. It’s a core part of not just national defense, and important to the energy transition, but also just a part of our daily lives.”
Other foreign-led drilling operations underway on Salmon-Challis
In addition to Jervois, more than a dozen Canadian and Australian-controlled mining and exploration companies valued at over $300 million are conducting exploratory drilling operations for gold, copper and cobalt on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Others are still in the permitting process.
A few highlights include the following:
Australia
• Blackpine Exploration Drilling (pending): First proposed in February 2022, this three-year project by Codaho LLC—which has been acquired by Perth, Australia-based Koba Resources Limited—involves drilling for cobalt and copper in the Copper Creek and Little Deep Creek area, about 15 miles west of Salmon. Drilling began in late fall of 2022. The operations plan calls for boring up to 115 2,000-foot-deep holes at 23 sites, disturbing about 5 acres.
• Colson Drilling project (cobalt, copper): First proposed in March 2021, this three-year project by Codaho LLC—which has been acquired by Perth, Australia-based Koba Resources Limited—involves drilling for cobalt and copper about 35 miles west of Salmon at the confluence of the Main Salmon and Middle Fork of the Salmon River, next to Long Tom Rapids. Drilling began in late fall of 2022. The operations plan calls for boring up to 380 1,500-foot-deep holes from 36 drill pads across four drilling locations, disturbing a total 42 acres, and using helicopters to access a few of the sites. In October 2022, District Ranger Chris Waverek issued a “finding of no significant impact” decision authorizing the project, stating that because Codaho had already “received approval for two exploration projects” it was “not reasonable for the Forest to limit” the scale of development. “Project activities may impact bighorn sheep habitat through physical alteration, human presence, helicopter, and noise disturbance, and may impact individuals of the species,” Waverek stated. “But habitat alterations will be limited in total acreage, narrow in topographical nature, spread out and diffused across a large acreage within a much larger overall landscape, and will be reclaimed.” As a condition of approval, Koba Resources must “designate flight routes to avoid primary bighorn sheep habitat.”
Canada
• Arnett Creek Exploration (gold): By issuing a “Finding of No Significant Impact” (FONSI) statement in June 2019, District Ranger Kyla Povlik authorized Ontario, Canada-based gold exploration company Revival Gold Inc. to drill at up to 53 sites and create a total disturbance of about 15 acres along Arnett Creek. Revival Gold is valued at $52 million and owned by Swiss investor Konwave AG, Canadian investor Hugh Agro and several other North American firms.
• Beartrack-Arnett Exploration (gold): In April 2021, Revival Gold Inc. proposed disturbing a total of 230 acres in the Leesburg mining area by drilling up to 1,600 holes and constructing 24 miles of temporary roads. District Ranger Abigail Lane approved the project through a finding of no significant impact (FONSI) issued in August 2022, despite objection from the Idaho Conservation League and other citizens concerned about environmental impacts and the duration of the project. “In short, the geology (including groundwater) is well understood, existing water quality is good, and our practices and materials avoid impacts to groundwater from operations,” Lane stated. “To have reached an agreement (with the ICL) would have required unneeded monitoring, potential for unneeded delays, and passed that unnecessary hardship to Revival.” The company is paying the BLM about $103,000 per year for its Beartrack claims. Drilling was underway in November 2022, the company said in its year-end report.
• Bonanza Helicopter-Assisted Drilling (cobalt): In November 2019, Vancouver, Canada-based company Battery Mineral Resources Corp—through its drilling contractor, U.S. Exploration—submitted a plan to drill nine 1,640-foot-deep holes throughout the Indian Creek/Big Deer Creek drainage and use helicopters to transport heavy equipment and personnel to each drill pad. In a May 2021 decision approving the project, Forest Service District Ranger Kyla Povrik said that a separate environmental assessment would not needed because operations would only take about a year, and no new road construction would take place. Povrik also stated that the project could impact “individual” big-eared bats, bighorn sheep, wolverines, boreal owls, fishers, and other species, but would not affect entire populations. Exploratory drilling launched in the summer of May 2020, and Battery Minerals Resources confirmed a “reserve of 2.5 million tonnes” of cobalt-rich rock. The company is currently worth $27 million.
• Breccia Beta (cobalt, copper, gold): First proposed in September 2022, this five-year project by Vancouver, Canada-based Ophir Gold Corp. asked to explore around 4 acres of Moyer basin, about 25 miles southwest of Salmon between Musgrove and Porphyry Creek in the Upper Panther Creek Watershed, for cobalt, copper and gold. The drilling program called for of 132 drilling sites, 57 of which would be helicopter-supported. On June 30, 2023, District Ranger Bobbi Filbert made a “finding of no significant impact” (FONSI), writing that the project would not have adverse effects on threatened whitebark pines in the area. “None of the factors that are contributing to whitebark pine listing and decline apply to this project. It is expected that any adverse effects would be limited … The area will still be productive habitat after the activities have occurred,” she stated. Ophir Gold is valued at $31 million with its largest portion of shares owned by Canadian investor Jody Dahrouge.
• Iron Creek Exploration (primarily cobalt): In 2017, Ontario, Canada-based company First Cobalt Corp.—since renamed to Electra Battery Materials—acquired mineral rights to about 1,700 acres of the Iron Creek area in the Salmon River Mountains. That September, District Ranger Jay Winfield authorized the company to dig three large trenches near North Fork Iron Creek and excavate 10 tons of rock for analysis cobalt, copper and gold concentrations, sating in his decision that the excavation work would not have a significant adverse impact on wildlife and would be far enough away from trails to not disrupt people. The company is worth about $52 million today, with CEO Trent Mell, investment firm U.S. Global and French firm Ixios its top shareholders. As of 2019, it was paying annual land-holding costs of about $13,000.
• Iron Creek Exploration (pending; copper, cobalt): Ontario, Canada-based Electra Battery Materials has proposed a 10-year 92-drill-pad exploration program searching for copper and cobalt. A total of up to 552 holes would be drilled, disturbing about 12 acres of Forest Service land. The comment period closed around Dec. 24, 2022. District Ranger Bobbi Filbert has not yet issued a decision.• Musgrove Creek Exploration (gold): First pitched in March 2017, this three-year project by Vancouver, Canada-based Bravura Ventures Corp.—since renamed to Quantum Battery Metals Corp.—asked to explore around 9 acres of the Musgrove Creek area in the Panther Creek watershed by drilling up to 42 1,000-foot-deep holes on 14 drill pads. District Ranger Jay Winfield made a “finding of no significant impact” (FONSI) in December 2017, writing that the project “is a site-specific action that by itself does not have international, national, region-wide, or statewide importance.” However, in 2018, Quantum CEO David Schmidt failed to make “key property payments” to the BLM, resulting in “the irrevocable forfeiture of Quantum’s Musgrove mining claims” and U.S. Gold Corp. acquiring the claims.” Quantum then sued Schmidt for gross negligence. In the meantime, U.S. Gold Corp. renamed the project to “Challis Gold Project” and is currently formulating a plan of operations to submit to the Forest Service. The company is valued at $35 million and is owned by Malaysia-based AIMS Asset Management (6%), The Vanguard Group (3.5%) and other shareholders.
• Rabbit Creek Exploration (gold): January 2021, Acting District Ranger Seth Romacki made a “Finding of No Significant Impact” (FONSI) allowing Ontario-based Revival Gold Inc. to drill a maximum of 54 1,000-foot-deep holes and build 6 new miles of access roads near Rabbit Creek. The three-year-long project—still ongoing as of summer 2023—drew significant public comment about disturbances to wildlife and the natural environment. Romacki maintained in his decision that the project “may affect but (is) not likely to jeopardize” whitebark pines and other protected species. “While there may be disagreement over specific management actions, the activities proposed are consistent with Forest Plan direction and the use of high-quality science… This proposed action is similar to past (drilling) actions completed by the Salmon-Challis National Forest,” he stated.
USA
• Tormey Exploration Drilling (copper): In December 2021, Ethos Geological Inc.—a subcontractor hired by Boise-based Idaho Copper Corp.—proposed drilling 30 holes averaging 1,000 feet on 10 drilling pads along Tormey Creek and Perreau Creek to investigate copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits in the area. District Ranger Bobbi Filbert approved the six-month-long project in a decision memo filed in September 2022. The project will not affect federally listed threatened or endangered wildlife, she said, and the project would incorporate “best management practices developed and used successfully on many similar projects” across the Salmon-Challis Forest. “Tthough the proposed Project will have short-term impacts to game species, it will have no adverse impact on hunter opportunities, wildlife conservation goals, or the promotion of the economic and recreational values of hunting and wildlife conservation. Some species “will be affected by physical, human presence, and noise disturbance from the proposed project,” she wrote, including “moose, pronghorn antelope, deer, elk, bighorn sheep, wolf, coyote, fox, cougar, bobcat, marten, black bear, grouse, and waterfowl.” Idaho Copper Corp. is currently valued at $31 million, with top investors including New York-based Chavant Capital, Malaysia-based Xenous Holdings and South Korea-based Hana Financial Group.
• Pope Shenon Exploration (copper): First proposed in November 2021, this three-year project by Texas-based Neuma International Inc. asked to drill up to 15 1,200-foot-deep holes on 11 drill pads in the Mulkey Creek area. District Ranger Abigail Lane approved Neuma International’s plan of operations July 2022, stating that “the Shoshone-Bannock did not have concerns with this project during either of the meetings” and “to date there has been no comments submitted or concerns raised by the Nez Perce Tribe.” Drilling was expected to begin in October 2022.
• Lemhi Pass Exploration (thorium, neodymium): Idaho Strategic Resources Inc., a rare-earth exploration company valued at $67 million, has mineral rights to over 11,400 acres of Forest Service land in the Lemhi Pass area. This section of Lemhi County harbors the U.S.’s largest thorium (rare radioactive metal) resource, according to the USGS. In January 2023, Idaho Strategic Resources—which is partly owned by the Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors—announced that it had discovered high concentrations of neodymium in the area. ￼
