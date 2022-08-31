In Ketchum, Sun Valley Road rebuild paused for Wagon Days

Ketchum has paused work on a large-scale project to rebuild Sun Valley Road from Main Street to the city limits, near the Sun Valley Festival Meadow.
The break in the work will allow the city to conduct its annual Wagon Days celebrations this weekend without interruption. The three-day festival includes several events in the city center, including the marquee event, the Big Hitch Parade, in which scores of entries travel down Sun Valley Road and turn north onto Main Street.
The Ketchum project started at the beginning of the summer, with crews rebuilding the corners of all intersections along the stretch of road to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility. Contractors then closed off and started rebuilding the busy thoroughfare from Main Street to East Avenue, and earlier this month completed the block between East Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
After Labor Day weekend, crews are scheduled to rebuild the road from Walnut to Spruce Avenue, reconstruct the Spruce Avenue intersection and, finally, complete the last section of road that connects to Sun Valley. Work is anticipated to continue until November.
However, city officials said Tuesday that they are considering delaying rebuilding the road from Spruce Avenue to Festival Meadow because doing the work in cooler weather could degrade the quality and lifespan of the asphalt.
The Ketchum project was planned with a cooperative effort in which the city of Sun Valley resurfaced its section of Sun Valley Road from Festival Meadow to a point near Boundary Campground. The two cities took ownership of the section of road—which the Idaho Transportation Department called the Highway 75 Spur—from the state last year. The transaction called for the state to give the two cities money to improve and potentially maintain the road, which had been in poor condition, with ruts and potholes in areas. Ketchum received $864,600 from the state for the project and Sun Valley received approximately $3.3 million.
After taking ownership last year, Ketchum discovered that its section of the road was failing to the point that it needed a full rebuild, a significantly more substantial project than just resurfacing the road over the existing substructure. When the city solicited bids for the project, only one company made an offer.
Business owners question timing of project
While the city and its contractor take a pause on the project, some business owners who have stores along the section of Sun Valley Road being rebuilt are questioning the timing of the work and assessing the financial impact on their operations.
John Melin, owner of the Elephant’s Perch outdoor sports store at the southeast corner of Sun Valley Road and East Avenue, said the closure of the road in front of his business during the height of the summer tourist season had a major impact on sales.
“I’m highly perplexed about how the city handled this,” he said Monday. “The fact that they did this during the peak of the retail season is a huge problem for all of the businesses.”
Melin said he lost about $8,000 a day in sales over the span of several weeks in July and August as work happened around his store and parts of it were surrounded by orange construction fencing that made entrances difficult to access. He had what he called an “Orange Fence Sale” to try to boost sales.
“They dramatically damaged our business financially,” Melin said. “I am highly frustrated about it.”
Melin closed the Elephant’s Perch in the spring to conduct a remodel of the store and was looking forward to a strong summer season, he said. With the timing of the road project, that remodel and summer reopening had its momentum stifled, he said.
Adding to the frustration, Melin said, is that he feels the city did not communicate effectively with business owners and did not give sufficient notice about the work that was planned.
“The city has no understanding of how difficult it is to do business in this town,” he said.
Emily Stoddard, owner of Huck & Paddle gift and home furnishings store at Sun Valley Road and Leadville Avenue, said she experienced similar impacts.
“It affected my business a lot,” she said Monday. “It was tough.”
The work outside her store started in early July, she said, and lasted for about six weeks, including the sidewalk and road construction. Some of it came as a surprise, she said, because city officials did not discuss the plans with her.
Like Melin, Stoddard made upgrades to her store in the spring and was expecting a strong summer, bolstered by the annual Allen & Co. conference of business, media and technology moguls in Sun Valley the week after Independence Day.
“Had I known that business would be impacted for six weeks of summer, I wouldn’t have worked to update the shop during slack season,” she said.
With the approximately eight weeks of July and August providing the strongest retail sales, the timing of the road project put a dent in her budget, Stoddard said. Sales were down more than what business operators might expect during a slight economic downturn, something that has been suggested as a factor this summer, she said.
“People really had to work to get into our business,” she said, noting that conditions in the neighborhood were “pretty miserable for visitors and locals alike.”
City Administrator Jade Riley said the city had hoped to do the project in two phases—one before the Fourth of July and one after Labor Day—but the single contractor who bid on the project could not meet that schedule.
“The only other option would have been to do the work in phases over a multi-year period, which would have cost more due to mobilizing and demobilizing multiple times,” Riley said in an email.
In addition, Riley said, the climate of the Wood River Valley makes it difficult to do road projects outside of the summer because of the negative effects of cooler temperatures on asphalt.
Lisa Enourato, Ketchum’s public affairs and administrative services manager, said the sidewalk work took longer than expected because of ongoing shortages of concrete.
As for communication with businesses, she said, community-service officers handed out schedule updates to businesses on two occasions and the city’s project manager worked daily to talk to business operators and mitigate problems. The city also promoted the affected businesses along Sun Valley Road and adjoining streets on social media, she said.
“Before and throughout the project, the city has understood the inconvenience to local businesses and made every attempt to mitigate,” Enourato said.
By doing the full-scale rebuild of Sun Valley Road this year, the city anticipates that the new section of road will have a lifespan of about 20 years. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In