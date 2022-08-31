In Ketchum, Sun Valley Road rebuild paused for Wagon Days

Construction crews work to rebuild Sun Valley Road in Ketchum earlier this summer.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Ketchum has paused work on a large-scale project to rebuild Sun Valley Road from Main Street to the city limits, near the Sun Valley Festival Meadow.

The break in the work will allow the city to conduct its annual Wagon Days celebrations this weekend without interruption. The three-day festival includes several events in the city center, including the marquee event, the Big Hitch Parade, in which scores of entries travel down Sun Valley Road and turn north onto Main Street.

The Ketchum project started at the beginning of the summer, with crews rebuilding the corners of all intersections along the stretch of road to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility. Contractors then closed off and started rebuilding the busy thoroughfare from Main Street to East Avenue, and earlier this month completed the block between East Avenue and Walnut Avenue.

