The city of Hailey collected about 25% more in local-option tax revenue last month than it did in November 2020, according to tax receipts sent to the Express on Monday.
The city gathered $55,482 in November, up over $11,000 from its November 2020 collection of $44,407.
Hailey currently levies a 3% local-option tax—also known as a “tourist tax”—on car rentals, hotel rooms and short-term rentals; a 2% tax on alcohol by the drink; and a 1% tax on restaurant food.
The city showed favorable year-over-year growth in several categories last month:
- Hailey brought in about $24,000 in tax revenue from hotel room sales and rental car sales, up 22% from the $17,060 collected in fiscal 2021.
- Alcoholic beverage sales generated about $4,540 for the city, a 22% increase from fiscal 2020’s $3,720.
- Revenues from the city’s 1% tax levied on restaurant sales increased modestly from $14,230 to $15,950 (up 12%).
- Hailey’s “1 Percent for Air” tax, which supports commercial air service, increased by about $2,130—or 52%—from $6,620 in November 2020 to $8,750 last month. That tax adds a 1% surcharge onto car rentals and hotel bookings in Hailey, liquor and retail sales in Ketchum and ski lift tickets in Sun Valley.
Local-option taxes levied on short-term rentals dipped slightly, however, from around $2,800 to $2,400—the first time since September 2020 that the city saw a decline in that category.
The tourist-generated taxes support the Sun Valley Air Service Board, Hailey Ice, The Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley, The Senior Connection and Mountain Rides, in addition to subsidizing emergency services and parks and street maintenance. ￼
Some of this is a tourist tax--lodging and car rentals. But some of it is as much a locals tax as a tourist tax: bar sales, for example, It would be interesting to know how much of the LOT in each category is generated by tourists vs locals.
