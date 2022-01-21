In recent months, a flurry of construction revealed a neighborhood taking shape at the mouth of Hailey’s Quigley Canyon.
The Quigley Farm development was annexed into the city in early 2018. It gained final approval to break ground later that year. The team of developer Dave Hennessy, Sage School Head of School Harry Weekes and Summit Creek Capital Managing Partner Duncan Morton eventually plan to build 176 housing units, a school, offices, a retreat center and limited commercial developments on the property. So far, Hennessy said all 28 residential lots in the first phase of the development are spoken for.
“The lots have all been sold for a while now,” he said. “I think we are moving along and hopefully next summer will be another good one for us.”
Despite facing supply chain issues and high construction costs, Hennessy said nine homes are under construction at Quigley Farm, including four three-bedroom homes on four lots purchased to house employees of the St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. Development of the four homes has been funded by the ARCH Community Housing Trust, St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation and the St. Luke’s Health System.
An additional four homes are being built for private clients by the Hennessy Company, which is owned by the developer. One more is under construction by another builder.
“Some people are going ahead with construction while others are holding off,” Hennessy said. “One family bought a lot a year ago and looked at construction costs when lumber was at a peak and decided to hold off a bit.”
Phase one of the development consists of 51 residential units spread across of 36 total lots, eight of which are earmarked commercial. The plan includes eight community housing units, neighborhood business areas and nonprofit space.
The Sage School broke ground last summer on a new campus at Quigley Farm that it hopes to move into in September. The nonprofit 43 North, geared toward providing homes for intellectually challenged adults, also bought an acre of land to develop. That project is in “fundraising mode,” Hennessy told the Express this week.
“We are in conversations with other nonprofits about developments, but there is nothing concrete right now,” he said.
Quigley Farm is situated alongside Nordic ski paths and biking and hiking trails, as well as a bicycle pump park, much of it on land donated by the developers as part of an annexation agreement with Hailey and built out over the past several years by the Blaine County Recreation District. In July 2018, the BCRD formally received a 107-acre parcel behind the Community Campus from Hennessy’s team, securing one of two lots designated for open space and public use by the original deal. The other parcel, 11 acres earmarked for athletic fields north of Wood River High School, was accepted by the school board in May of that year.
The nonprofit Hunger Coalition’s Bloom Farm is also located on Quigley Farm property.
“It looks like the Bloom Farm wants to expand this summer,” Hennessy said.
This summer the development will also see the construction of a new wetlands wastewater system, the first of its kind in the valley. The system, which will use gravity and natural biological processes to clean wastewater, will operate in tandem with service lines connected to the city’s sewer system.
“There will need to be a certain amount of sewer connections for the wetlands system to work,” Hennessy said.
The overall Quigley Farm plan includes a 1,161-acre conservation easement for much of the canyon, as well as 24 large housing units outside the annexed property deeper in the canyon. ￼
