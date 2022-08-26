Idaho’s unemployment rate was 2.6% in July, up 0.1 percentage points from June, the Idaho Department of Labor stated in its monthly jobs report.

The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 3,938 people (0.4%) to 952,500, the department reported. Labor force participation increased by 0.1 percentage points between June and July to 62.6%. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.

July’s labor force growth was caused by increases in both employed and unemployed people, the department reported. Total employment grew by 3,364 (0.4%) to 927,974, while total unemployment increased by 574 (2.4%) to 24,526.

