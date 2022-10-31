Idaho’s unemployment rate edged up from 2.7% in August to 2.8% in September, the Idaho Department of Labor stated in its monthly jobs report.
September was the eighth consecutive month the state jobless rate has been below 3%.
In September, the labor force had gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 2,938 people (0.3%) to 959,734, the department reported. Total employment grew by 1,714 (0.2%) to 932,813. The total number of unemployed increased by 1,224 (4.8%) to 26,921. Labor force participation remained at 62.7%.
Idaho’s nonfarm jobs exceeded seasonal expectations in September, showing an adjusted increase of 3,000 jobs to 828,400, the department reported. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains included: information (up 4.9%); arts, entertainment and recreation (up 4.5%); and private educational services (up 2.8%).
Industries with the greatest job declines in September included: state government (down 2.1%); professional and business services (down 1.3%); financial activities (down 0.3%); and accommodation and food services (down 0.1%).
In comparison to last year, Idaho’s unemployment rate was down 0.6 percentage points from September 2021, the department reported. The labor force was up 4.2%, an increase of 38,765 people.
Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased to 3.5% in September from the August rate of 3.7%, and the number of unemployed decreased by 331,487 to 5.7 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 263,000 (up 0.2%) to 153 million, which is above pre-pandemic levels.
