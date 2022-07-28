Idaho Department of Labor Logo
Courtesy Graphic

Idaho’s unemployment rate was 2.5% in June, unchanged from May and remaining at a historic low, the Idaho Department of Labor stated in its monthly jobs report.

The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 5,190 people—a slight 0.6%—to 948,576, the department reported. Labor force participation increased by 0.1 percentage points between May and June to 62.5%. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.

According to Help Wanted Online, there were 71,969 online job postings in Idaho during June, equating to three job openings for every unemployed Idahoan looking for work.

