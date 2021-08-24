Idaho’s unemployment rate held steady at 3% from June through July, the Idaho Department of Labor reported last week.
Total employment in the state grew to 876,204, up 0.1%, while total unemployment dropped 1.6%, to 26,717, the department reported.
Idaho’s labor force grew by one-tenth of a percent to 902,921, marking four consecutive months of gains. Overall, though, the labor force participation rate in July decreased slightly from 62.6% to 62.5%.
In July, Idaho’s nonfarm payroll jobs increased to 790,800, up 0.4% from 787,900 in June. Industries showing solid job gains included: local government, up 2.7%; natural resources, up 2.5%; financial activities, up 1.2%; accommodation and food services, up 1%; and construction, up 0.5%.
Five industries experienced notable job declines in July: information, down 2.7%; durable goods manufacturing, down 1.3%; nondurable goods manufacturing, down 1.3%; arts, entertainment and recreation, down 0.8%; and state government, down 0.6%.
Year-over-year, total unemployment dropped 48.5% from July 2020 to 26,717, as many Idahoans returned to the workforce, pushing employment up 4.9% to 876,204, the department reported.
Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased 5.1% from July 2020, 2.2% above its prior February 2020 peak, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Idaho is one of only two states in the nation to have fully recovered from pandemic job losses,” the department stated.
The state’s labor force—the only indicator that did not experience a sharp decline during the pandemic—also showed year-over-year gains from July 2020, up 1.8% to 902,921, the department reported.
Nationally, the unemployment rate saw a substantial drop from 5.9% in June to 5.4% in July, with the number of unemployed down approximately 791,000 to 8.7 million. The nation’s labor force increased by 261,000 to 161.3 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 943,000 to 146.8 million.
