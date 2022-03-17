Idaho’s unemployment rate was 3% in January, down slightly from a revised December rate of 3.1%, the Idaho Department of Labor reported last week.
The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work in January grew by 2,743 people (0.3%) to 924,469—a larger one-month increase than during any month of 2021.
Labor force participation remained steady between December and January at about 62%, an indication of “a persistently tight labor market,” the department stated in a monthly report. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.
Idaho’s nonfarm job growth exceeded seasonal expectations in January, up 4,000 jobs (0.5%), for a total of 810,600. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains included state government (5.9%); manufacturing (1.3%); transportation, warehousing, and utilities (1.2%); and health care and social services (0.9%).
Industries with job declines included private educational services (-1.5%); arts, entertainment and recreation (-0.6%); and retail trade (-0.2%).
“Idaho’s labor market remains tight with robust over-the-year gains in job growth, total employment and in the number of people entering the labor force,” the department stated.
Year-over-year, Idaho’s labor force was up 1.8% from January 2021, an increase of 16,521 people, the department stated. Total unemployment dropped 25.1%—down by more than 9,000—from January 2021, with the number of working Idahoans up 3% (nearly 26,000).
Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job increases in January except for private educational services (-2.2%) and federal government (-1.5%). Leisure and hospitality—the most adversely affected industry during the COVID-19 pandemic—was 9.3% above where it was one year ago.
Nationally, unemployment increased from 3.9% in December to 4% in January, with the number of unemployed up 194,000 to 6.5 million. This was driven by the nation’s labor force increasing by 1.4 million to 163.7 million, the department stated. ￼
