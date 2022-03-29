Idaho’s unemployment rate continues to fall after soaring during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s jobless rate was 2.8% in February, down from 3% in January, the Idaho Department of Labor reported last week.
The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 2,936 people to 927,314—a larger over-the-month increase than any month during 2021, the department reported.
Labor force participation increased by 0.1% between January and February to 61.9%—the first increase since October 2021. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.
Total employment grew by 4,115 (up 0.5%) to 901,083, while total unemployment dropped from January by 1,179 (down 4.3%) to 26,231, the department reported.
Idaho’s non-farm jobs matched seasonal expectations in February, with only a slight growth of 400 jobs to a total of 814,000. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains included natural resources (up 2.3%); construction (up 1.8%); retail trade (up 1.3%); nondurable goods manufacturing (up 0.7%); transportation, warehousing and utilities (up 0.6%); and financial activities (up 0.5%).
Industries with the greatest job declines included state government (down 4.9%) and health care and social services (down 1.2%), the department reported.
In February, Idaho’s labor force was up 1.9% from February 2021, a year-over-year increase of 17,305 people.
The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped 27.8% from February 2021, while the number of employed rose 3.1%.
Idaho’s non-farm job total increased by 4% (31,100) over February 2021 and was 5.1% above its February 2020 pre-pandemic peak.
Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job increases in February except for private educational services (down 2.2%) and federal government (down 1.5%). Leisure and hospitality—the most adversely affected industry during the pandemic—was 7.7% above where it was one year ago, the department reported.
Nationally, unemployment decreased from 4% in January to 3.8% in February, with the number of unemployed down approximately 316,000 to 6.2 million. The national unemployment rate was 0.3 percentage points above its pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020. Total non-farm payroll employment rose by 678,000 (up 0.5%) to 150.4 million. ￼
