Idaho’s state’s adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.6% in November, down 0.2 percentage points from October, the state Department of Labor announced last week. In that time, the labor force grew by over 1,000 people, rising to 908,676 employed workers.
This job growth marks four consecutive months in which the labor force increased by over 1,000 people. Between October and November, employment in the state grew by 0.3%, and unemployment decreased 5.1%.
That trend continues Idaho on a fast track toward returning to pre-2020 employment and unemployment levels. From November of 2020, statewide unemployment dropped by more than 38%, and the number of working Idahoans was up by 2.5%.
Total nonfarm job total increased by 2.1%, reaching levels that surpassed pre-2020 pandemic peaks, as almost every major industry sector besides federal government (-3%) positions and manufacturing (-2.7%) experienced job increases since November 2020. The hospitality sector, among the most adversely affected during the pandemic, saw a rise of 7.5% above its level just one year ago.
Blaine County also had its share of job growth and unemployment reduction. Compared to the statewide averages, Blaine County experienced lower unemployment at 2%, while total employment grew 1% since November 2020, surpassing pre-2020 levels. ￼
