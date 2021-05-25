Idaho’s unemployment rate was 3.1% in April, dropping slightly from 3.2% in March, the state Department of Labor reported.
The state’s labor force increased by 969 to 900,324, marking the first increase for Idaho’s labor force this year, the agency reported. The total number of working Idahoans grew by 1,603 to 872,168, while the number of unemployed dropped slightly from 28,815 in March to 28,156 in April.
In Blaine County, the jobless rate in April was 3.3%, with 427 people unemployed in the work force of 13,126 people. The March unemployment rate in the county was 3.4%. The jobless rate in April 2020 was 22.7%.
An addition of 600 nonfarm jobs in Idaho brought April’s total nonfarm payrolls to 784,900, the Department of Labor reported. Six industries experienced substantial job gains, led by information (up 2.8%), natural resources (up 2.6%) and leisure and hospitality (up 1.2%), with moderate gains for state government (up 0.9%), federal government (up 0.7%) and trade, transportation and utilities (up 0.3%). Manufacturing (down 0.6%), education and health services (down 0.5%) and local government (down 0.5%) all showed slight declines.
Year over year, April’s labor market changes are indicative of Idaho’s economic recovery from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Idaho’s nonfarm jobs were up 13.1% (91,100) over last year, with every sector showing year-over-year gains after a precipitous loss of 61,700 jobs in April 2020, the department reported. The leisure and hospitality sector increased by 33,900 jobs (up 67%) year over year, while trade, transportation and utilities was up by 20,500 (15.2%) and construction was higher by 6,300 (11.9%).
“Leisure and hospitality was the industry most affected by pandemic-related job losses and is now only 300 jobs below its February 2020 pre-pandemic level,” the department reported.
As more people returned to work, the number of unemployed Idahoans dropped by 72.2%, from a historic high of 101,309 in April 2020 to only 28,156 in April of this year. Idaho’s total employment number is up 12.5% (96,949) to 872,168, recovering from the pandemic low of 775,219 in April 2020, the department reported.
Nationally, April’s unemployment rate increased slightly, from 6% to 6.1%, with the number of unemployed increasing by 168,000 to 9.8 million. Despite the slight increase in unemployment, total nonfarm payroll employment in the nation still rose by 266,000 to 144.3 million.
