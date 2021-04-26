Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.2% in March, down from a revised rate of 3.3% in February, the state Department of Labor reported—but that’s still higher than pre-pandemic levels.
“With an over-the-month increase of 1,100 jobs, the state’s nonfarm payroll growth has leveled off over the past two months,” the department stated in a news release.
Idaho’s labor force was virtually unchanged in March at 899,375, down from 899,915 in February, the department reported. The total number of working Idahoans increased by 501 in March to 870,560. The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped 3.5% to 28,815.
In Blaine County, the preliminary unemployment rate in March was 3.5%, with 437 of the county’s labor force of 12,474 filing jobless claims.
Both are still higher than a year ago. March 2020 marked the last month before the pandemic decimated both Idaho’s and Blaine County’s economies. Back then, both the county and the state had jobless rates of 2.7%. The total number of jobless claims was up year-over-year, rising 4,485—or 18.4%—compared to last March due to large pandemic-related job losses later in 2020, the department reported.
The state’s economy—or, at least, its workforce—is expanding, though. The state’s overall labor force showed year-over-year growth, up 1% over March 2020. On the back of that growth, the number of Idahoans with jobs was up one-half of a percent (4,700 people) in March 2021 over March 2020. An additional 1,100 nonfarm jobs brought March’s nonfarm total to 783,800.
Two industry sectors experienced substantial job gains from February—natural resources (up 2.6%) and financial activities (up 1.8%). Two additional industry sectors experienced moderate over-the-month job gains—education and health services (up 0.7%) and leisure and hospitality (up 0.6%).
Nationally, the unemployment rate in March dropped slightly, from 6.2% to 6%, with the number of unemployed decreasing by 262,000, to 9.7 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 916,000 to 144.1 million for March, but the number of employed nationwide was still 5.5%—or 8.4 million—below its pre-pandemic peak in February 2020.
