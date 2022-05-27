Idaho’s unemployment rate was 2.6% in April, down slightly from the March rate of 2.7%, marking the third consecutive month of historic lows since record keeping began in 1976.
The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work went up 0.5% to just over 937,000, the state Department of Labor stated in a monthly report. Labor force participation increased by one-tenth of a percent between March and April to 62.1%. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.
The number of employed Idahoans rose .6% to just under 913,000, while total unemployment dropped by 2.6% to 24,070, the department reported.
Idaho’s nonfarm jobs exceeded expectations in April, with an increase of 3,000 jobs to 815,500. Total nonfarm jobs in Idaho were 5.3% above the February 2020 pre-pandemic peak, the department reported. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains included natural resources, wholesale trade, professional and business services, private educational services, and nondurable goods manufacturing.
The arts, entertainment and recreation sector declined by 2%, the department reported.
Year-over-year, Idaho’s unemployment rate was down 1.2 percentage points from April 2021, while the labor force was up 2.5%, an increase of almost 23,000 people.
The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped 31.3%—almost 11,000 people—from April 2021, while the number of employed rose 3.9%.
Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job increases except for federal government, which was down 2.9%, the department reported.
Nationally, unemployment was mostly unchanged, with the rate remaining at 3.6% in April and the number of unemployed down about 13,000 to 5.9 million. The national unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percent above its pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 428,000 to 151.3 million and was 1% below pre-pandemic levels. ￼
