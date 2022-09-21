BOISE—Idaho’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday.

The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000 are seeking work.

The agency said the state’s labor force of 956,000 is up by 4%, or nearly 37,000 workers, compared to August 2021, as the state continues its rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and fast population growth continues.

