As a heat wave, low-water conditions and population growth contribute to an increase in electrical use across the West, Idaho Power is asking customers to conserve energy during the evening when possible.
A string of unusually hot days is putting a strain on the regional energy grid, according to a statement from Idaho Power, as people crank up their air conditioners and ramp up use of their irrigation systems.
To help alleviate the strain, Idaho Power is asking that customers who can safely do so reduce their energy use from 4-9 p.m. over the next few days.
“Conserving energy during these hours of highest demand, and when solar power is fading, can help prevent reliability issues due to the regionwide strain on the grid,” the power company said in a statement.
Idaho Power has offered several tips for how Idahoans can conserve power in the coming days:
- Turn up your thermostat several degrees, if possible, to reduce strain on your air conditioning system.
- Use a grill, microwave or pressure cooker rather than an electric range or oven.
- Close doors, windows and blinds during the late afternoon when the sun is still heating up the house.
- Turn off your computer, TV, tablet and gaming systems, and have an evening without screens.
- Turn off lights in rooms that aren’t occupied.
- Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.
- Save the dishes and laundry for the morning rather than doing them at night.
- Avoid irrigating or running sprinklers in the evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In