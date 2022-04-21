Idaho jobless rate hits historic low

Idaho’s unemployment rate was 2.7% in March, a new record low since state tracking began in 1976.
The figure was down slightly from the February rate of 2.8%, the Idaho Department of Labor stated in its monthly report.
The March jobless rate in Blaine County was 2.4%, the state reported.
The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work statewide grew by 5,082 people to 932,278. Labor force participation increased by 0.2 percentage points between February and March to 62%, the department reported. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.
Total employment grew from February by 0.7% to 907,537, while total unemployment dropped 5.3% to 24,741.
According to the organization Help Wanted Online, there were 59,894 online job postings in Idaho during March, or 2.4 job openings for every unemployed Idahoan looking for work.
Idaho’s nonfarm jobs matched seasonal expectations in March, with a slight decrease of 400 jobs to 812,500, the department reported. Total nonfarm jobs in Idaho were 5.1% above the February 2020 pre-pandemic peak.
Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains included natural resources (2.3%); financial activities (1%); private education services (0.8%); accommodation and food services (0.6%); professional and business services (0.4%); and health care and social services (0.3%).
Industry sectors with the greatest job declines included retail trade (-1.2%); information (-1.2%); durable goods manufacturing (-1%); federal government (-0.8%); state government (-0.6%); wholesale trade (-0.6%); arts, entertainment and recreation (-0.6%); and nondurable goods manufacturing (-0.3%).
Statistics also improved from one year ago. The state’s unemployment rate was down 1.2 percentage points from March 2021, the department reported. The labor force was up 2.2%, an increase of 20,255 people.
Nationally, unemployment decreased from 3.8% in February to 3.6% in March, with the number of unemployed down 312,934 to 5.9 million. The national unemployment rate was 0.1 percentage points above its pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 (0.3%) to 150.9 million and was 1% below pre-pandemic levels.
