Idaho’s unemployment rate was 2.5% in May, recording the fourth straight month of historic low jobless rates since state tracking began in 1976.
It was down slightly from April’s rate of 2.6%, the Idaho Department of Labor stated in its monthly jobs report.
The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by about 6,400 people—approximately 0.7%—to 943,390. Labor force participation increased by 0.3 percentage points between April and May to 62.4%, the department reported. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.
Total employment in Idaho grew beyond April levels by 0.7% to 919,785, while total unemployment dropped by 1.9% month-to-month to 23,605.
According to Help Wanted Online, there were 63,998 online job postings in Idaho during May, or 2.7 job openings for every unemployed Idahoan looking for work, the department reported.
Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains included: information (2.5%); durable goods manufacturing (1.2%); accommodation and food services (0.6%); and professional and business services (0.6%).
Industries with the greatest job declines in May were: arts, entertainment and recreation (-4%); state government (-3.8%); natural resources (-2.1%); financial activities (-1.8%); private educational services (-1.4%); and nondurable goods manufacturing (-1.3%).
Compared to May 2021, Idaho’s unemployment rate was down 1.2 percentage points and the labor force was up 3 percentage points, an increase of 27,595 people, the department reported.
Nationally, unemployment went mostly unchanged, with the unemployment rate remaining at 3.6% in May and the number of unemployed down 11,880 to 5.9 million. The national unemployment rate in May was 0.1 percentage points above its pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 390,000 (0.3%) to 151.7 million and was 0.5% below pre-pandemic levels. ￼
