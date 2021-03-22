Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.4% in January, as more Idahoans continue to return to work after the jobless rate hit a historic high of 11.6% last April, the state Department of Labor reported.
The state’s unemployment rate was 3.8% in December.
Idaho's labor force was stable in January at 900,205, up 1.1% over its pre-pandemic level in March 2020, the department stated in its monthly jobs report. The total number of working Idahoans increased by 3,513 in January to 869,162, up 0.4%.
January’s labor force participation rate—the percentage of people 16 years and older with jobs or looking for work—was 63.1%, down 0.1% from December.
Idaho’s labor force continued to show year-over-year gains, up 1.2% (an additional 10,261 people) from January 2020. Over 8,000 more Idahoans were unemployed in January compared to one year ago, likely due to the large pandemic-related job losses early in 2020, the department stated. However, the number of Idahoans with jobs was up 0.2% over January 2020, “indicating that the pace of job growth had recovered following the pandemic’s slowdown,” the report states.
An additional 4,500 nonfarm jobs brought January’s total to 780,900, up 0.6%, exceeding the state’s pre-pandemic peak of 773,400 jobs, the department reported. Six industry sectors experienced job gains from December, with construction (up 3.3%), natural resources (up 2.7%), government (up 1.5%) and financial activities (up 1.5%) showing the greatest increases. The information sector was down 1.4%.
Nationally, January’s unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points to 6.3%, with the number of unemployed people decreasing by 606,000 to 10.1 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 49,000 to 142.7 million in January. That number is 6.5% below its pre-pandemic February 2020 level by 9.9 million.
The Department of Labor did not release data for individual Idaho counties this month.
This is “fake”! If you were to loom at the books kept by the unemployment u would find it only dropped off due to people stopping filing claims because , they never got paid out !
