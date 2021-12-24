Holiday travel rebounds to near pre-pandemic levels, AAA says

The nonprofit travel organization AAA has estimated that 109 million Americans—more than 33% of the population—will travel for the Christmas and New Year holidays, up 34% from 2020. That number would bring travel to nearly 93% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
While nearly 92% of travelers will drive to their holiday destinations, air travel is seeing a huge bump this year, up 184% compared to 2020, AAA stated in a Dec. 22 report. Holiday air travel is projected to bring the 2021 volume up to 87% of 2019 levels. AAA has estimated that 6.4 million Americans will fly.
“With 27.7 million more people traveling for the holidays, roads and airports will be noticeably busy,” the organization stated.
The holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 2.
“People who canceled trips in 2020 are eager to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although travelers are still mindful of the coronavirus pandemic and new omicron variant,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.
AAA has projected that nearly 93% of travelers (100.1 million Americans) will drive to their holiday destination. That would be a 27.6% increase from 2020.
Air travel prices have gone up. AAA reported that the average lowest airfare during the week of Christmas is 5% more than last year. For those flying around New Year’s Day, prices are up considerably more, at 27%.
Masks are still required on airline flights. In response to the omicron variant, the federal government has implemented stricter travel guidelines and now requires all inbound international travelers—regardless of nationality or vaccination status—to present a negative COVID-19 viral test result taken within one day of departure.
Travel by other modes—including buses, trains and cruises—will rise to 2.9 million, an increase of 198% from 2020, AAA stated.
Those who hit the road for the holidays will find gas prices about a dollar per gallon higher than last year. The national average for gas prices is at its most expensive for the holidays since 2013, AAA stated. On Wednesday, the national average for regular unleaded was $3.30.
“High gas prices aren’t discouraging people from traveling for the holidays,” Dodds said. “Those who need to limit expenses will do so in other ways, such as limiting shopping and dining out, and looking for more budget-friendly choices in activities and accommodations.”
With so many people planning road trips, drivers can expect congestion as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers, especially on Dec. 27, AAA said.
Rates for AAA Three Diamond Rated lodgings are up 36% during Christmas week to an average of $320 per night, up from $236 a year ago. For the New Year’s period, AAA Three Diamond Rated lodgings are up 127% to an average of $267 per night, up from $118 last year.
The average rate for a AAA Two Diamond Rated hotel is up 43% during Christmas week, with an average nightly cost of $142, up from $99 last year.
Daily car rental rates are up 20% during Christmas week to $130, up from $108 last Christmas, and up 27% for New Year’s week to $182, up from $144 for New Year’s 2020.
With an expected sharp increase in demand for rental cars over the holidays, consumers could experience high costs and limited availability of rental cars in some markets due to an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage impacting automakers, AAA stated. Rental-car companies have been rebuilding their inventory following a shortage over the summer.
In addition to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, travelers should also be aware of any travel restrictions, including testing and vaccine requirements and quarantine orders, AAA said.
“Travelers should expect busy roads and crowded airports, and know that the travel landscape is different now than before the pandemic,” said Doreen Loofburrow, senior vice president of travel for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “But with some planning, you can have a wonderful trip.” ￼
