Sun Valley Resort—which does not release specific data about skier numbers and resort guests—reported a successful holiday period this week.
“We enjoyed a fantastic holiday season at the resort, bookending the week with Dollar Mountain fireworks on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve!” said Bridget Higgins, director of marketing and public relations.
“It was fun to see so many families enjoying the various holiday activities around the resort, as well as getting their turns in on Dollar and Bald mountains.
