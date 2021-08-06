After ticking up about twenty cents per gallon in the last two weeks, gas prices in the Wood River Valley have now surpassed the $4 mark.
That’s about $1 more than drivers in Ketchum and Hailey paid for regular gas in March.
The local increases at the pump have mirrored a statewide trend, according to the American Automobile Association. Regular gas in Idaho averaged $3.79 on Wednesday, up from the $3.50 mark in mid-July.
“It’s a cruel, cruel summer,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said on Monday. “Typically, people start making adjustments to their driving habits when the price hits the $3.50 mark. But we suspected that some travelers would be very determined this year, and that their pain threshold might be a little higher than usual.”
Idaho is now the sixth most expensive state to fuel up, the AAA reported. It trails only California ($4.39), Hawaii ($4.09), Nevada ($4.03), Utah ($3.88) and Washington ($3.87). Meanwhile, the lowest gas prices are in Gulf Coast states such as Mississippi ($2.79), Louisiana ($2.82) and Alabama ($2.85).
On Wednesday, regular gas prices in Hailey were comparable to the Seattle area while prices in Ketchum were more comparable to those of Fresno, California.
At Hailey stations, regular unleaded gasoline was selling for $4 a gallon across the board; plus-grade, 87 octane gasoline fetched $4.15 to $4.20; and premium-grade, 91 octane grade cost $4.30 to $4.40. In Ketchum, prices Wednesday were $4.20 for regular gasoline, $4.60 for plus-grade and $5 for premium-grade.
According to AAA, gas prices have skyrocketed across the Rockies due to high fuel demand, rising crude oil prices and low nationwide crude supplies. Gasoline stocks in the Rockies are currently down about 1.5 million barrels from last year, the association said.
AAA attributed the low crude oil supply to “failures by OPEC,” or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, to negotiate adequate production increases.
“While members of OPEC recently approved a modest increase in production—an additional 400,000 barrels per day beginning in August—it was well short of expectations. If the price of crude remains high, it will continue to put upward pressure on gas prices,” AAA stated.
Conde noted that fuel demand is at an all-time high as families squeeze in last-minute vacations before the new school year. Labor Day Weekend could bring some relief, he predicted.
“I do think there is going to be a calming effect after Labor Day when people are staying closer to home, kids are back in school,” Conde said. “That’s when we should start to see things ease off, but I don’t think they are necessarily going to plummet as they might in other years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Nunya. Time to head back to California where gas and groceries are cheep. Take a few of your Cali bros with you while you're at it.
At least when I lived in California we had the special blend to blame and I could bike to affordable groceries instead of driving 80 miles to Twin...
(why did you leave?)
Elections have consequences. Thanks Biden.
You can thank Biden for the high gas prices!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In