Heather and Thomas Dilworth.

 Courtesy photo from Boise Entrepreneur Week

Former Carey resident Thomas Dilworth will be returning to Idaho to compete in Boise Entrepreneur Week for the national Trailmix pitch competition from Oct. 24-28.

The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning a $50,000 grand prize and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.

Judging criteria include innovation, market traction, taste, shelf-readiness for large retail, ingredients and the unique value proposition of the food product. For applicants to be considered for the event, they cannot be a current vendor or be in the process of becoming a vendor with Albertsons.

