Former Carey resident Thomas Dilworth will be returning to Idaho to compete in Boise Entrepreneur Week for the national Trailmix pitch competition from Oct. 24-28.
The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning a $50,000 grand prize and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.
Judging criteria include innovation, market traction, taste, shelf-readiness for large retail, ingredients and the unique value proposition of the food product. For applicants to be considered for the event, they cannot be a current vendor or be in the process of becoming a vendor with Albertsons.
During the last four years, the competition has awarded more than $75,000 to food product startup companies.
Thomas Dilworth and his wife Heather are the owners of Montana-based Big Sandy Organics, which produces healthy snacks, such as lentils, chickpeas and a snack made from wheat.
The Dilworth’s purchased Big Sandy Organics in 2020 and expanded the business with additional retail space. In 2022, the business was awarded a $400,000 grant from the Montana Department of Agriculture to expand further.
“Our numerous positive reviews and national distribution demonstrates the market potential of our product,” said Dilworth. “I look forward to competing in Trailmix and introducing our tasty snack to Idahoans.”
Named Montana’s Best Snack by Food & Wine magazine, the company’s “Kracklin’ Kamut” wheat product is sold as a stand-alone snack but, according to Big Sandy Organics, the product is often used as a crunchy salad and soup topping.
According to the company, the product is “a healthy option with high protein content and favorable cooking qualities, and, since its inception in 2015, the product has expanded its reach throughout the continental United States.”
The Dilworths, along with more than 20 other Trailmix applicants, will participate in Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Food Expo from 3-4:15 p.m. at Boise’s JUMP center on Oct. 27. Following the expo, Big Sandy Organics will compete against six other finalists selected from a pool of national applicants.
The public is invited to attend the event, held in Boise from Oct. 24-28, from 3-5:30 p.m. at Trailhead, 500 S. 8th St., Boise. According to planners of the event, the competition is anticipated to attract thousands of food enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and business leaders. ￼
