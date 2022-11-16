Former Carey resident Thomas Dilworth, co-owner of Big Sandy Organics won the national Trailmix pitch competition organized by Boise Entrepreneur Week.
Dilworth was awarded $50,000 and shelf space at Albertsons Broadway store in Boise.
The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from farmers’ markets to the supermarket.
Dilworth and his family have deep roots in the Wood River Valley, where his father Joe was a building inspector and his mother ran a daycare center for many years. Dilworth grew up in Hailey before his family relocated to Carey when he was 14.
In those days, Thomas went by “TJ” and played football, basketball and ran track for Carey. In 1994, Dilworth helped Carey win its first state championship in school history. He and his wife, Heather, purchased Big Sandy Organics from Bob Quinn in 2020.
Big Sandy Organics produces the Kracklin’ Kamut Brand Wheat Snack, which was named Montana’s Best Snack by Food & Wine magazine. The product is sold alone but is frequently used as a salad or soup topping and is a healthy option with high protein content and favorable cooking qualities.
Since its inception in 2015, the product has expanded its reach throughout the continental United States. The $50,000 cash prize will be used to help fund the company’s upcoming marketing campaigns and expansion into Albertsons.
According to Dilworth, winning the Trailmix competition saved the company.
“Winning this contest has literally helped rescue our business from the grave,” Dilworth said. “A little over two months ago I would say we were about two or three weeks from no longer being able to financially support the business. We had just laid off the last of our full-time staff and it was just my wife and I, and we were debating whether to try to sell the business just to keep it going or just cut our losses and close it down.”
Their luck began to change with the help of R.L. Scott, a businessman in Eagle and his partner, Nick Brooks. With Scott’s business connections, he and Brooks found the Trailmix competition, and the Dilworth’s took no time to apply.
“My wife and I realized that if we could win this competition, it could give the operating capital to keep us going while some of these new deals fell into place and we could save our business. This was kind of an all-in moment for us. I felt like we had a great product and a great chance at winning, and we’ve never been a family of quitters, so my focus became this pitch competition while my wife ran the business the next two months.”
Going all-in on their product paid off for the Dilworth’s, who left the Boise Entrepreneur Week with a $50,000 check, and a new lease on life for their business.
“Winning the money has been great and will certainly help, but now we are focused on our relationship with Albertsons and making sure our product does well in their stores so we can continue to grow our brand,” Dilworth said. “We’ve also had several new opportunities present themselves since winning the contest, so it is definitely giving our business and products some great exposure. We’re truly grateful to Albertsons as a sponsor of the Trailmix event and all those that put it on; it has been a lifeline for our business.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In