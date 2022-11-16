Alina Gilmore (Trailhead), Heather and Thomas Dilworth, and Kathy Holland (Albertsons).jpg

Trailmix’s Alina Gilmore, Heather and Thomas Dilworth and Kathy Holland of Albertsons pose during Boise Entrepreneur Week.

 Courtesy Photo from Boise Entrepreneur Week

Former Carey resident Thomas Dilworth, co-owner of Big Sandy Organics won the national Trailmix pitch competition organized by Boise Entrepreneur Week.

Dilworth was awarded $50,000 and shelf space at Albertsons Broadway store in Boise.

The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from farmers’ markets to the supermarket.

