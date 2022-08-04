Finding The ‘Formula’ For The Future

Crews this week demolished an old-fashioned A-frame building at 460 N. Main St. in downtown Ketchum to clear the site for a new mixed-use development.
The old structure at the corner of Main and Fifth streets—once on a city list of historic buildings—housed the popular Formula Sports business for many years and had previously been operated as the Ketchum Post Office.
The planned 460 North Main St. project put forth by Ketchum developer Dave Wilson—approved by the city earlier this year—is an approximately 24,000-square-foot commercial and residential building. The building plans include retail spaces on the ground floor, four community-housing units and four market-rate residential units, as well as off-street parking spaces.
