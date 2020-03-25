Small businesses in Idaho affected by COVID-19 can now access federal disaster loans, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Friday.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million will be available to qualified businesses, which may include small businesses, private non-profit organizations of any size, small agriculture cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises.
In order to qualify for a loan, a business must have been financially impacted as a direct result of coronavirus since Jan. 31. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that a business is unable to pay due to the impact of COVID-19.
The Small Business Administration’s announcement followed a request by Gov. Brad Little, the governor’s office said.
“Small business is the backbone of our economy, and that’s why I requested additional resources for Idaho’s small businesses during this time of hardship and uncertainty,” Little said in a statement.
The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 21, 2020.
