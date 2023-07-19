Maple Street Apartments

Building “B” of Maple Street Apartments, shown in this rendering, would stand about 32 feet tall, above the city’s 30-foot height limit.

 Courtesy Owen Wright Scanlon

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved a three-story workforce-housing project at 51 West Maple St., along with two density waivers requested by the developer.

With P&Z support, the application will now move to the Hailey City Council for final approval on Aug. 28.

The proposed 18-unit housing project comes from Beaverton, Oregon-based developer Frank Geary, who is currently building a new two-story luxury car dealership behind Karl Malone Ford near the Friedman Memorial Airport.

The future site of Maple Street Apartments, shown here with the black icon, sits within Hailey’s Downtown Residential Overlay (outlined in yellow), Townsite Overlay (outlined in purple) and General Residential (shaded in blue) districts.

