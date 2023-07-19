The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved a three-story workforce-housing project at 51 West Maple St., along with two density waivers requested by the developer.
With P&Z support, the application will now move to the Hailey City Council for final approval on Aug. 28.
The proposed 18-unit housing project comes from Beaverton, Oregon-based developer Frank Geary, who is currently building a new two-story luxury car dealership behind Karl Malone Ford near the Friedman Memorial Airport.
Geary’s Maple Street Apartments project calls for a mix of 15, 820- to 850-square-foot, two-bedroom rental units and three 480-square-foot studio rental units divided between two buildings on the northeast corner of Maple and South River streets.
The 0.47-acre lot is located within the southern four blocks of South River Street, where it draws from the requirements of three overlapping zoning districts—the General Residential, Downtown Residential Overlay and historic Townsite Overlay. All buildings within the four-block corridor are limited to 30 feet in height due to the more restrictive nature of the Townsite Overlay, for example, yet developers only need to provide one parking space per unit due to the looser provisions of the higher-density Downtown Residential Overlay.
In mid-May, a smaller-scale, 30-foot-tall rendition of the Maple Street Apartments cleared the P&Z design-review process and entered the construction pipeline. In June, however, the applicant team withdrew their initial application after discovering that at least one of the buildings would need to be at least 32 feet tall due to the lot’s 7-foot slope from corner to corner, according to project architect Owen Scanlon. The team reapplied for a planned-unit development agreement last month, seeking two density waivers in exchange for a pledge to deed-restrict six units.
The variances reviewed on Monday included a waiver to building height, which would allow both buildings to exceed Hailey’s 30-foot building height limit on South River Street by up to 5 feet, and a waiver to minimum lot size, which would allow construction on a lot about half the size of the city’s one-acre minimum.
Scanlon said on Monday that if not for a height waiver, Geary would have to install costly dry wells and concrete catch basins.
“We are asking for the increase in building height to add about 18 inches to the height of our structure, which will bring Building B out of a hole,” said Scanlon, who serves as a P&Z commissioner but has recused himself from all discussions related to the Maple Street Apartments. “It just makes the project more workable and more safe, from a drainage standpoint. We’ve looked at this all kinds of different ways to handle the (drainage and slope), and this is the best solution we could come up with.”
Scanlon noted that 12 units, including at least two studios, will be rented to “transient employees or specialists that come periodically to do service work” at Geary’s forthcoming Sun Valley Luxury Car Rental business.
The remaining six units will be reserved for full-time residents who are physically working within Blaine County under a “Category L” deed restriction, he said. (To qualify as a “Category L” applicant, households would need to have at least one adult who is employed by a Blaine County-based company or nonprofit and who physically works in the county for a minimum of 1,500 hours per year.)
Project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Opal Engineering said she believed the benefit of six deed-restricted units “drastically” outweighed two additional feet of building height.
“It shrinks the market down significantly for the unit owners, so they have a smaller pool of people to choose from, which will eventually bring the price of these units down,” she said.
Hailey City Planner Emily Rodrigue said the deed restricted units would not come with an income limit because the goal is to house workers making 100-120% of the area median income, or those earning between $67,000 and $80,000 annually, in perpetuity.
“This opens up housing opportunity to a part of the market that’s often missing in many affordable housing programs,” she said.
ARCH Community Housing Trust Executive Director Michelle Griffith—attending the meeting for another matter—said that workforce housing doesn’t have to be rent-controlled to be beneficial.
“Increasingly, higher-income households who previously could have lived here without housing assistance need our (assistance),” she said.
Neighbors raise concerns over size, traffic impact
Several River Street residents took to the podium Monday night to protest the scale of the development and associated traffic, parking and public-safety concerns.
Neighbor Robert Richardson said the PUD application should be denied because PUDs should apply only to “extenuating circumstances,” and asked Scanlon to redesign the project within city code to fit the lot size.
“It’s very possible to design a multifamily building on these lots that does work. I plead to this committee, make the architect and the developer do their jobs in designing a building that fits,” he said. “It’s not your guys’ job to make this project cheap and easy for developers. It’s your job to ensure the rules and code are followed.”
Richardson also said that the applicant team had exaggerated the slope of the lot to justify a height addition.
“I simply have six steps that step up to the garage at alley level. I’m quite sure I don’t live in a hole,” he said.
Neighbor Alycia Cavadi said she agreed “100 percent” with Richardson.
“What I found really alarming about this was that it just doesn’t seem to fit. How are we waiving a project where the (minimum requirement) is for an acre, and we’re down to less than half of that,” she said.
Others said the development needed to cater to other income categories and lines of work, such as first responders and teachers.
“I think this project needs to get reviewed as much as possible, as long as it takes,” Hailey resident John O’Meara said.
Hailey resident Carol Thomson asked the P&Z to consider the cost of “lower property values” and the hassle of having “neighbors parking in all of our front yards” due to the lack of street parking.
“By allowing this thing even taller, I really do feel we’re opening Pandora’s box to everything,” she said.
Neighbor Blake Shropshire asked if there were “bonds in place or money set aside” to make sure the Maple Street project was completed.
“Amatopia (Subdivision) across the street ran out of money and can’t pave their road, so we’re sucking dust off of that road every day,” he said.
For Hailey resident Susan Lidstone, her biggest concern was the bike lane on River Street becoming obscured by an influx of parked cars.
“Is this going to make our situation worse?” she asked.
After the public-comment session, commissioners concurred that the project has “had more eyes on it” than usual due to Scanlon’s role as an architect, and ultimately agreed with Stahlnecker that the benefits of a perpetual deed restriction offset the height difference.
“I don’t think anyone on this commission is treating this differently than any other application. We have given this lot coverage waiver to many developments previous to this one,” P&Z Chair Janet Fugate said.
“The fact that we’re getting something out of 18 inches of (extra height) is, to me, an easy win for the city,” Commissioner Dustin Stone said.
Commissioner Sage Sauerbrey agreed.
“Very few people ever walk out of these meetings happy,” he said. “But dedicated community housing is pretty huge.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
Can we please just change all zoning to high density and get it over with, that way developers don't have to bribe the city council, what else can explain 80units on a patch of land zoned for two?
City council Please keep building this place out until there's no more water and 75 looks like Eagle Road in Boise, please keep raising our property taxes to pay for new water and waste treatment plants and most of all lets not forget to add to your retirement plans.
Thanks for making my home of 33yrs in Hailey become unaffordable, do you guys have a committee for that? You know the people that pay your salaries that can no longer afford to live here because of your crazy spending, Thanks!
Developers know down to the penny what units cost before they ever break ground, why is it when the word affordable is used there is never a number attached to it? nice reporting IME
This is about as low as it gets. . . P&Z member presents and advocates for the ugliest building in town, knows all the in's and out of the process, uses all the jargon, want every variance know to man. These are the opportunists that live in P&Z. Scanlon should be thrown out of Hailey P&Z.
This article and the comments are a case study in why there is a housing shortage here in the Wood River Valley. I suggest that all read this article:
https://www.aier.org/article/where-have-all-the-workers-gone-zoning-and-its-unintended-consequences/
".... a housing shortage here in the Wood River Valley,"
It always amazes me to witness the outpouring of Valley wide community spirit that blossoms forth every time Ketchum has a (housing) problem.
Don`t Ketchumize Hailey.
Valley Majors should watch this. Some cities are saying, enough is enough.
Growth is destructive, just ask your oncologist.
I was on the housing authority back in 1987 and neighbors will always object to workforce housing no matter where it's put. How can this area, one block from main street and commecial buildings possible be not a good area? Give me a break! No matter where it's put, people will compain.
(Could your failures in `87 have fostered the problems we have today?)
Great! lets build it in your yard
If they are asking for18 inches, why are we giving them 5 feet?
Classic Hailey, any variance a developer wants, we don't need no stink'in set backs or parking. Owen Scanlon should be ashamed to have designed these ugly boxes, he also an inside guy pitching junk buildings. How much is Scanlon invested in this project? Hailey City government is interested in only one thing. . .Property Taxes, they'll fill every square inch of Hailey with these crap buildings.
Opal Engineering is a pox on Hailey.
Opal Engineering are the people who can stand there with a straight face and say there will be no interference with wildlife, there's plenty of water and traffic will not be a problem and city government buy into the distortions and BS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In