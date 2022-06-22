The lead developer of the 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing project planned for downtown Ketchum said Monday that he is anticipating starting construction in July.
Greg Dunfield, head of Seattle-based GMD Development, said the development group is “close on several items” related to breaking ground, including building permits, finalizing financing underwriting and finalizing construction insurance.
“When these details come together, we will be able to start construction,” he said in an email to the Mountain Express.
The Bluebird Village project has been in the development process since 2018. It is fully approved by the city, which is providing the .6-acre site at 480 East Ave. to accommodate the development, as well as approximately $3.3 million. Last month, a city contractor demolished the building at the site, the former headquarters of Ketchum City Hall, the Fire Department and Police Department, which have all moved to new locations.
In mid-spring, it was anticipated that construction could start in May or June.
In the Bluebird Village project, GMD Development is working in partnership with the nonprofit Ketchum Community Development Corp. to develop two four-story buildings totaling approximately 68,000 square feet. The two buildings are designed to include a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. The deed-restricted residential units would be built on three floors over ground floors that include offices, two commercial spaces, 45 parking stalls and 84 bicycle spaces.
With oversight, the project is planned to implement a “local preference policy” that targets local workers at a variety of income levels in the workforce, based on the area median income at the time. ￼
This is PR, not reporting. Mr Foley knows full well that a local preference policy is problematic—that is why we have never seen the policy, I will wager that it will never come to fruition. And he doesn’t ask the key question—how much more money will GMD ask of Ketchum taxpayers for the most expensive low income housing project in the history of Idaho?
