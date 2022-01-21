December tourism hits pre-pandemic levels, report states

Tourism business was as strong as pre-pandemic years in the Ketchum-Sun Valley resort area in December, with snowfall tipped as a major contributing factor, the area’s primary business and marketing organization reported this week.
The Sun Valley Marketing Alliance—also known as Visit Sun Valley—stated in a report issued Wednesday that heavy snowfalls in December helped bring strong air travel numbers, high occupancy rates at hotels and solid sales for businesses in the community. Some indicators suggest business exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
At the same time, visitors have become increasingly accepting of some impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated staff shortages, caused some product scarcities and prompted local regulations to prevent spread of the virus, said Scott Fortner, executive director of Visit Sun Valley.
“Overall, guest interactions seemed to be more positive, as they appear to be understanding and respectful,” Fortner said. “Businesses received feedback that visitors were ‘having a great time,’ and accredited this partly to the snowfall.”
The northern Wood River Valley received more than 70 inches of snow in December, coming close to the five highest recorded snow accumulations for the month, Visit Sun Valley noted in the report.
“With this amount of snow, close to 100% of Nordic trails and Bald Mountain terrain were open, and Sun Valley Resort and the [Blaine County Recreation District] saw a record-breaking number of skier days,” the report states.
Highlights of the compiled data include:
- Hotel occupancy in Ketchum-Sun Valley in December was up 19.3% compared to last year, with the average cost of a room rising 31%, to $459 per night.
- The occupancy rate in December was 35.2%, though nights in late December were in the mid-80% range, up from the pre-pandemic December of 2019-20 and historic averages.
- Sold room nights—the cumulative number of rooms booked and paid for—in December were up 48% from 2020 and up 13% from 2019.
- From July to December 2021, occupancy was up 12.6%, with an increase in rate of 35.9%, compared to the same time last year.
- On-the-books occupancy for January is up 82.1% compared to last year, with rates rising 9.6%. For January to June, on-the-books occupancy is up 128.2% compared to the same time last year, with a rate increase of 12.5%.
- Reservations for the week of Presidents Day in February are very strong, with advance occupancy on individual days ranging from above 70% to above 80%, slightly above the historic averages.
Results of a Visit Sun Valley survey of businesses included in the report generally indicated that “business was good, if not great,” the organization stated. Findings also indicated that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases “put a strain on staffing, as many workers tested positive or were at home quarantining due to exposure,” yet “owners are optimistic for the remainder of the winter.”
“We are confident in a strong winter season ahead, barring any more pandemic-related events,” Fortner said.
In a survey of about a dozen businesses by the Idaho Mountain Express, most reported a strong holiday season, with sales beating the previous two years.
Keith Perry, owner of Perry’s restaurant and deli, said business was up significantly but ongoing staff shortages in Ketchum continue to be a concern.
Business was up about 30% over last year in late December, he said, “but we could be doing more business if we had more help. Everybody’s short.”
Sturtevants Mountain Outfitters reported solid sales in the last week of December but felt some impacts from COVID-19.
“Business was strong … but we had a lean staff due to close contact and concern about potential cases, so that was difficult for us,” said Crisane Cook, Sturtevants’ purchasing manager.
Tim Johnson, director of sales at the Limelight Hotel, said the hotel’s requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination was met positively by staff and guests.
“What we didn’t want it to be was a big political play, because it’s not,” he said. “It’s more about the protection and safety of our employees and our guests.”
Visit Sun Valley reported that it is seeing overall increases in interest in the Sun Valley area from travelers. Inquiries for information in December were up 10% from 2020 and its website traffic was up 14% over 2020.
Regional trends, outlook are also positive
After some “early-season nail-biting and cloud-watching,” December also went well for other Western mountain resorts, the Vermont-based organization DestiMetrics stated in a report this month.
As of Dec. 31, hotel occupancy for the month of December was up 37.1% at Western resorts compared to last year, while the average daily rate was up 40.3%, the organization reported. The tourism surge delivered “a very merry 92.3% increase in aggregated revenues compared to last December,” Destimetrics stated.
Compared to pre-pandemic December 2019, actual occupancy was up 11.7% for the month, while the average rate was up 25.3%.
Destrimetrics—part of the firm Inntopia—aggregated the results from 290 Western lodging properties across eight Western states.
The outlook for the rest of the season is positive across the West, Destimetrics stated.
“Compared to caution exhibited by prospective visitors last year at this time, occupancy for the full season including actual results from November and December and on-the-books for January through April is up 66.7% in a year-over-year comparison,” the organization stated. “Gains are being reported in all six months, with triple-digit percentage gains in February, March and April.”
Through Dec. 31, winter occupancy is up 9.6% compared to two years ago, Destimetrics reported, aided by December snowstorms.
“Abundant and much-needed snowfall began arriving mid-month across much of the western U.S. and when coupled with pent-up demand and extended school breaks this year, we had the proverbial ‘perfect storm’ to drive all-time aggregated revenue records for December among our participating properties,” said Tom Foley, senior vice president for business process and analytics for Inntopia. “And though employee staffing issues have been garnering negative attention and driving some pushback from consumers, and rising inflation continues to be of concern, visitors appear unaffected by these issues and are continuing to flock to mountain resort communities.”
Although the leisure and hospitality sector of the U.S. economy added 2.6 million jobs in 2021, “continued improvement in jobs and hiring for the leisure and hospitality industry during 2022 is needed to help avoid the consequences of declining service levels—whether real or perceived,” Foley said.
Overall, the outlook is very good, Foley said.
“A robust foundation for bookings through the remainder of the season has positioned the industry for an excellent year,” he said, “but inconsistent snowfall, the impact of promised interest-rate hikes on consumer spending, and any new twists from COVID-19 could all play a role in the months ahead.” ￼
(Reporter Andrew Guckes contributed to this story.)
