Taveesak “Dang” Chanthasuthisombut

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Restaurant owner Taveesak “Dang” Chanthasuthisombut is happiest when he is cooking and seeing the delight on his customers faces as they eat his food.

He now has another reason to smile: On April 30 and May 1, he’ll be recognized as the 2023 Idaho Small Business Person of the Year.

“I love every dish I make and I am so honored to get this award,” said Dang, who operates Dang Thai Cuisine on Main Street in Hailey.

