Restaurant owner Taveesak “Dang” Chanthasuthisombut is happiest when he is cooking and seeing the delight on his customers faces as they eat his food.
He now has another reason to smile: On April 30 and May 1, he’ll be recognized as the 2023 Idaho Small Business Person of the Year.
“I love every dish I make and I am so honored to get this award,” said Dang, who operates Dang Thai Cuisine on Main Street in Hailey.
Dang and the winners from each state, as well as the District of Colombia and Puerto Rico, will be recognized on Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, during the National Small Business Week awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. At the event, one of the state/territory winners will be announced as the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year.
“Our 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year have given their all to achieve their American dream—to own and build a strong, resilient business; create jobs; increase competition and innovation; and power America’s historic economic recovery,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration. “These incredible entrepreneurs show the vibrancy and grit of our nation’s small businesses. From Main Street to manufacturing hubs and tech centers, they are powering our economy. We hope their stories inspire and motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs.”
Dang is a Thailand native who came to the United States in the early 2000s and started taking cooking classes in Miami. It was there he learned how to make sushi and perfect his home country’s dishes.
Before he came to America, he went to school for political science, but said his love of cooking overtook any political aspirations.
Dang is an accomplished entrepreneur and an active member of the Wood River Valley community, having brought the flavors of Thai culture and food to Idaho with his restaurants in Hailey. In addition to Dang Thai, he recently bought the former Zou 75 sushi restaurant, which is now called Mr. Dee.
“I was born for cooking,” he said.
Dang’s business thrived despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he credits the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program for his ability to remain open and maintain his staff.
“I have now about 30 people that work for me and I want to help them,” he said. “I always tell people this is the best country in the world and the best chances they have to succeed.”
His staff come from countries all around the world—Thailand, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru and more.
Not only does Dang love cooking, but he also loves teaching others to cook Asian cuisine. He hosts cooking classes, and loves when he gets kids into the kitchen as well. He has led a few groups of students from the Sage School to make sushi and pad Thai.
When he isn’t cooking, Dang loves to golf and explore Idaho, with some of his favorite places being Stanley and Redfish Lake, as well as Craters of the Moon National Monument.
“Idaho is my home. I have been a lot of places and nothing has impressed me more than Idaho,” he said. “It’s beautiful and business-friendly.”
“Dang embodies the pursuit of a dream and the tenacity to achieve one’s personal and professional goals,” said Benjamin Mitchum, SBA business development officer for U.S. Bank. “As a first-generation immigrant to the United States, Dang brought his hopes and dreams for what his new life would be. He set a goal to own his own restaurant within five years of arriving here and coming from a rich food culture, he brings something special to the tables of his customers every time.”
Mitchum said he also admires the fact that Dang has achieved his great success while uplifting and improving the lives of his employees and those in his community.
“For these reasons, I knew that he was the person who exemplified the spirit of small-business owners all across the country,” Mitchum said.
For 60 years, the president of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week to recognize the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small-business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year, according to the SBA. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In