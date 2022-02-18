D.L. Evans Bank announced earlier this month the appointment of Alex Nevins as vice president commercial loan officer for the Ketchum branch.
Nevins has 34 years of financial experience and a bachelor’s degree in communications and business administration, D.L. Evans stated in a news release. As vice president commercial loan officer, she will be responsible for business development and marketing of existing and prospective accounts.
She is a member of the Rotary Club and serves as a board member of the Wood River Valley’s Chamber of Commerce.
“She loves living in the Wood River Valley and enjoys skiing in the winter and hiking and boating in the summer with friends and family in the beautiful mountains,” D.L. Evans stated.
