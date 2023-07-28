Scott Sanders is a Wood River Valley native and the current chief growth officer of RRAI, a leading robotics company based in Maryland that has just opened a Ketchum office and a Bellevue test facility. His background, including time at Wood River High School, informed his eventual career path, the former Marine said.
“I actually became interested in robotics [during my time as a student] at Wood River High School,” he said. “The tech programs, especially Mr. Thode’s class,” he said, both as a declaration and a question to his coworker and high school friend, Frank Fiaschetti, who joined RRAI as the head of marketing.
“That’s right,” Fiaschetti said.
Fiaschetti got involved in RRAI after Sanders reached out to him. They had stayed loosely connected, but this was a whole new opportunity, Fiaschetti said.
“Scott had presented an opportunity to me about a growing autonomous company that was transitioning from science and tech to also being commercial, and they needed brand and marketing development,” he said. “That’s an exciting opportunity for three reasons: because it’s the forefront of an emerging industry, because it was a blank slate in regards to a brand, and third, the fact that it is based in Ketchum is important to me.”
RRAI has been on the cutting edge of autonomous robotics, particularly in military vehicles, since it was founded 21 years ago.
Sanders said that the goal is to push the boundaries of vehicle autonomy while ensuring safety is paramount. He said that in past decades that might have meant a one-to-one ratio of humans to robots.
“That’s not very effective,” he said.
Now, the standard is growing to become 1:4 or 1:5, depending on the function of the robot.
“I mean, these are precision processes—a 40-foot truck backing up to a [small window] and picking [things] up,” he said. “Just go up to Redfish Lake and see people jackknifing with a (pickup truck) and boat trailer if you want to see how difficult it is.”
The nature of Central Idaho’s landscape is what brought the company to the Wood River Valley. The landscape of suburban Maryland doesn’t offer enough variety to test military vehicles in all conditions.
“Here, you can get all the seasons in one day. It might be jacket weather in the morning and 85 degrees at night,” Sanders said. “We needed a place with rocks, hills, snow, gravel [and other conditions].”
The Bellevue test facility simulates these conditions: 3 miles of dirt, gravel, S-turns and plenty of obstacles. The Wood River wing of RRAI has 10 employees split between the test facility and the office in Ketchum.
Adi Raval, head of communications at RRAI, said that working to create safer conditions for American soldiers is a major reason he is a part of the company.
“This can help keep people from dangerous conditions or situations across the world,” he said.
Down the road, RRAI hopes that their presence in the Wood River Valley spurs interest in robotics and makes citizens proud to host such a company.
“That is the ultimate goal,” Sanders said. “We couldn’t do this on the East Coast. We had to do it here.”
Fiaschetti said that he is excited to inject some excitement into the business community, especially after sports gear companies Smith Optics and Scott Sports relocated their headquarters.
“This [is the chance] to create opportunities in Ketchum to bring back more corporate-based employment, like what Smith and Scott want to offer, and that’s really exciting,” he said. ￼
