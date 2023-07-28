RRAI robot

An autonomous vehicle takes on some of the Idaho backcountry.

 Photo courtesy of RRAI

Scott Sanders is a Wood River Valley native and the current chief growth officer of RRAI, a leading robotics company based in Maryland that has just opened a Ketchum office and a Bellevue test facility. His background, including time at Wood River High School, informed his eventual career path, the former Marine said.

“I actually became interested in robotics [during my time as a student] at Wood River High School,” he said. “The tech programs, especially Mr. Thode’s class,” he said, both as a declaration and a question to his coworker and high school friend, Frank Fiaschetti, who joined RRAI as the head of marketing.

“That’s right,” Fiaschetti said.

